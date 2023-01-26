Virginia man shot, killed by police after standoff, armed confrontation

A Christiansburg man is dead after a standoff with police in Craig County on Wednesday.

Kyle Adam Mills, 22, of Christiansburg, was shot and killed by police after leaving a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County following the standoff armed with a weapon.

Deputies with the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Virginia State Police had responded to the scene after a call to emergency services regarding a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, according to VSP, a firearm was discharged inside the residence.

Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance, according to State Police.

Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team.

At 8:57 p.m., Mills exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired, striking him.

Emergency medical care was administered immediately and was continued until EMS arrived on the scene.

No officers were injured.

All the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to both departments’ policies.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, is conducting the investigation.

At the completion of the investigation, all the findings will be turned over to the Craig County Commonwealth’s Attorney for adjudication.