Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Roberts drove to the Darbytown Mini Mart again to commit another armed robbery. Roberts wore a ski mask over his face this time as well, walked up to the counter, produced a semiautomatic pistol, and demanded money from the same employee who was working during the previous armed robbery.

Facing the threat, the cashier gave Roberts approximately $137. This time, however, the cashier included currency affixed with a law enforcement tracker as part of the currency she handed over to Roberts.

Roberts left and headed to Jack’s Place, where he brandished two semiautomatic pistols and demanded a Jack’s Place employee to open the cash register and give him money. Because the cash register would not open, one of the employees gave Roberts $40 of his own money. Roberts then left.

Using the tracker, law enforcement apprehended Roberts and later executed search warrants at several residences associated with Roberts and on the car that he drove on Feb. 28.

During the execution of the residential search warrants, law enforcement recovered a loaded semiautomatic pistol and clothing, including the jacket worn during the first robbery of the Darbytown Mini Mart and ski masks similar to those worn during the robberies.

During the execution of a search warrant on the car, law enforcement recovered two loaded semi-automatic pistols.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office; and Colonel Eric D. English, Chief of Henrico County Police Department, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth R. Simon, Jr. prosecuted the case.