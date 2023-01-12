Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three richmond armed robberies
State/National

Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies

Crystal Graham
Published:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Roberts drove to the Darbytown Mini Mart again to commit another armed robbery. Roberts wore a ski mask over his face this time as well, walked up to the counter, produced a semiautomatic pistol, and demanded money from the same employee who was working during the previous armed robbery.

Facing the threat, the cashier gave Roberts approximately $137. This time, however, the cashier included currency affixed with a law enforcement tracker as part of the currency she handed over to Roberts.

Roberts left and headed to Jack’s Place, where he brandished two semiautomatic pistols and demanded a Jack’s Place employee to open the cash register and give him money. Because the cash register would not open, one of the employees gave Roberts $40 of his own money. Roberts then left.

Using the tracker, law enforcement apprehended Roberts and later executed search warrants at several residences associated with Roberts and on the car that he drove on Feb. 28.

During the execution of the residential search warrants, law enforcement recovered a loaded semiautomatic pistol and clothing, including the jacket worn during the first robbery of the Darbytown Mini Mart and ski masks similar to those worn during the robberies.

During the execution of a search warrant on the car, law enforcement recovered two loaded semi-automatic pistols.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office; and Colonel Eric D. English, Chief of Henrico County Police Department, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth R. Simon, Jr. prosecuted the case.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football
,

Virginia picks up O lineman from portal: But still no coach, and numbers lacking
Chris Graham
jayden gardner
,

Analysis: Why doesn’t Tony Bennett try to get the ball in his post guys more?
Chris Graham

The question Why doesn’t UVA try to get the ball into the post more? is one I get a lot as a reporter who covers Virginia basketball.

senior man in wheelchair
,

COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes
Crystal Graham

Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

staunton
,

Into the future: Reception in downtown Staunton to focus on community
Rebecca Barnabi
reece beekman
,

Reece Beekman ‘pretty close’ to 100 percent, which is good news for Virginia fans
Chris Graham
anthony gill
, ,

‘Hoos in the NBA: Big night for Anthony Gill in Washington Wizards win
Chris Graham
waynesboro

Letter: Monthly prayer vigil at Waynesboro YMCA to promote racial equality
Chris Graham