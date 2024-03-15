Virginia lawmakers support pharmaceutical manufacturing at Tech Hub in Richmond

Virginia received a Tech Hub designation and General Assembly investments to increase manufacturing efforts in the United States, and now lawmakers are rallying to promote pharmaceuticals in Richmond-Petersburg.

Tech Hubs in the United States are made possible by funding from the CHIPS and Science Act.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine with U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Ben Cline, Gerry Connolly, Morgan Griffith, Jennifer Kiggans, Jennifer McClellan, Bobby Scott, Abigail Spanberger, Jennifer Wexton and Rob Wittman wrote to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to express their strong support for an implementation award for the Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (APM) Tech Hub.

Following APM’s initial designation as a Tech Hub, Virginia legislators and private partners have proposed nearly $300 million for the effort, with the General Assembly already passing $106 million in state-level support. Building on a robust non-federal commitment, the Virginia delegation is now pushing for a Phase 2 implementation award from the EDA, which would secure tens of millions in additional federal funding for the project to create high-paying jobs, onshore manufacturing, and protect supply chains and national security.

“Leveraged with commitments from the Commonwealth and private consortium members totaling nearly $300 million, a Tech Hubs implementation award would provide integral, continued resources needed to ensure the APM Tech Hub’s progress and a resilient, quality drug supply for our nation,” the lawmakers wrote.

In October 2023, the lawmakers announced that the APM Tech Hub was selected as one of 31 inaugural Tech Hubs that show potential for rapid growth in key technology sectors. In the Richmond-Petersburg region and led by the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CCAM), the consortium aims to ensure that critical pharmaceuticals are manufactured in America by employing regional assets, scientific capabilities, and public and private investment to spur the growth, innovation and sustainability of the U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Americans rely on overseas manufacturing for many critical medications, creating serious national security, supply chain and quality regulation concerns. The requested investments would build on investments passed by the Virginia General Assembly, a Build Back Better Regional Challenge award, and other public and private investments to continue to grow this industry across the Richmond-Peterburg region, revitalizing the economy and creating jobs while ensuring that Americans don’t rely on foreign nations for life-saving medications.

“If funded, CCAM’s APM Tech Hub proposal will help harness federal, state, and private resources to accelerate APM in the Commonwealth of Virginia to create a sustainable, globally competitive manufacturing hub within a decade. We strongly support this critical project for Virginia and our national security and respectfully request you give this application full and fair consideration,” the lawmakers continued.

The Tech Hubs Program, made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act, aims to strengthen U.S. economic and national security by investing in regions across the country that have the assets, resources, and potential to become globally competitive innovation centers focused on the technologies and industries of the future. Final announcements for the implementation awards are expected in summer 2024, when the EDA will select between five and 10 Designated Tech Hubs to receive approximately $40-70 million each.