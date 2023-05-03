Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia hoops target blue cain commits to georgia how this impacts 2023 2024
Sports

Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett
Tony Bennett. Photo: UVA Athletics

For all the talk among Virginia basketball fans about four-star shooting guard Blue Cain, who on Wednesday committed to Georgia, the thing that stands out to me about the still-ongoing spring hoops recruiting season is, we’re not talking about point guards.

Tony Bennett was able to land Georgetown transfer Dante Harris in December, but Harris is essentially a replacement for five-year starter Kihei Clark.

Clark’s running mate, Reece Beekman, is testing the NBA waters, and while I’m not seeing any movement in Beekman’s status – I’m still not seeing him projected any higher than late second round, and several big boards have him going undrafted – he’s still in the draft pool.

And we saw what happened a couple of years ago, with Trey Murphy III, when a guy you expect to return stays in the draft pool.

The NIT happens, is what I’m getting at there.

Other than Harris, there’s nobody else on the roster for 2023-2024 that projects as a point guard.

It’s all off-guards – perimeter specialists Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde and Taine Murray, combo guard Elijah Gertrude, a four-star recruit who is coming off a torn ACL.

Cain is another shooter; Bennett has plenty of shooters.

I’m of the mindset that Bennett might at least consider trying to buy himself some insurance at the point, just in case Beekman surprises everybody and stays in the draft.

That had to have been the motivation behind using a scholarship on Anthony Robinson, the three-star late signee who is almost certainly just on the roster to serve as insurance in the frontcourt.

Robinson, a 6’10” motor guy, best case, will compete with fellow incoming 6’10” freshman Blake Buchanan, a four-star, for minutes behind Jordan Minor, the 6’8” Merrimack transfer who can put the ball in the bucket, and Ryan Dunn, the 6’8” rising sophomore who emerged this past season as an elite defender.

Worst case, Robinson pushes the other bigs in October, ends up redshirting and then hits the transfer portal next spring.

Reading the tea leaves, Bennett seems to be going from the assumption that Beekman is returning, that Harris and Beekman can co-exist, and that Harris can give him 25-30 minutes a night.

I like them as a duo, and I like what Bennett has done to rebuild the roster.

But it’s all hinging on Beekman returning.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

first amendment news
U.S./World

Press groups pushing NC prosecutor to drop trespassing charges against two reporters

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Lawmakers call on Buttigieg to better protect Americans with disabilities in air travel

Rebecca Barnabi

The Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) was signed into law in 1986 to protect airline passengers with disabilities.

U.S./World

Legislation goes after source of rising mental health illness among children: social media

Rebecca Barnabi

The Kids Online Safety Act would promote privacy and give children and parents more online autonomy.

uva health
Local

Leading researcher in physiology looks ‘forward to learning from this great community at UVA Health’

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get

Chris Graham
design build dukes JMU arboretum
Culture

Beyond the classroom: JMU students source urban wood for work at arboretum

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Congressional members want Chinese clothing company to provide proof of not using forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy