Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

For all the talk among Virginia basketball fans about four-star shooting guard Blue Cain, who on Wednesday committed to Georgia, the thing that stands out to me about the still-ongoing spring hoops recruiting season is, we’re not talking about point guards.

Tony Bennett was able to land Georgetown transfer Dante Harris in December, but Harris is essentially a replacement for five-year starter Kihei Clark.

Clark’s running mate, Reece Beekman, is testing the NBA waters, and while I’m not seeing any movement in Beekman’s status – I’m still not seeing him projected any higher than late second round, and several big boards have him going undrafted – he’s still in the draft pool.

And we saw what happened a couple of years ago, with Trey Murphy III, when a guy you expect to return stays in the draft pool.

The NIT happens, is what I’m getting at there.

Other than Harris, there’s nobody else on the roster for 2023-2024 that projects as a point guard.

It’s all off-guards – perimeter specialists Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde and Taine Murray, combo guard Elijah Gertrude, a four-star recruit who is coming off a torn ACL.

Cain is another shooter; Bennett has plenty of shooters.

I’m of the mindset that Bennett might at least consider trying to buy himself some insurance at the point, just in case Beekman surprises everybody and stays in the draft.

That had to have been the motivation behind using a scholarship on Anthony Robinson, the three-star late signee who is almost certainly just on the roster to serve as insurance in the frontcourt.

Robinson, a 6’10” motor guy, best case, will compete with fellow incoming 6’10” freshman Blake Buchanan, a four-star, for minutes behind Jordan Minor, the 6’8” Merrimack transfer who can put the ball in the bucket, and Ryan Dunn, the 6’8” rising sophomore who emerged this past season as an elite defender.

Worst case, Robinson pushes the other bigs in October, ends up redshirting and then hits the transfer portal next spring.

Reading the tea leaves, Bennett seems to be going from the assumption that Beekman is returning, that Harris and Beekman can co-exist, and that Harris can give him 25-30 minutes a night.

I like them as a duo, and I like what Bennett has done to rebuild the roster.

But it’s all hinging on Beekman returning.