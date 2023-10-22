Virginia employers recognized for hiring veterans at V3 awards luncheon

An awards luncheon was held this month to recognize businesses who hire veterans. The Virginia Values Veterans, or V3, awards luncheon capped off the annual Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

“Today, we not only recognize the achievements of these Virginia employers who received awards but also the more than 3,000 V3 Certified Employers – small to large and representing virtually every business, industry, and profession – that have made this unique public-private partnership such a tremendous success. Since its inception just 10 years ago, the V3 program has already resulted in the hiring of more than 127,000 Virginia veterans.” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.

More than 3,000 businesses, state and local government agencies and educational institutions are part of the V3 program. These employers have hired more than 127,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2013.

For more information on the V3 program, visit www.dvsV3.com

V3 Awards recipients

Governor’s Awards

Presented to employers in recognition for exceptional efforts in hiring veterans during the past year.

Small (1-50 employees) – Core Government Services (Purcellville)

Medium (51-300 employees) – Shipyard Staffing, LLC (Chesapeake)

Large (300-1,000 employees) – Top Guard Security (Hampton)

Enterprise (1,000+ employees) – Amazon (Arlington)

Secretary’s Award

Presented to the state agency or public entity in recognition of efforts to hire and retain veteran employers by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs.

City of Norfolk (Norfolk)

Triumph Award

Presented to the employer demonstrating the “most transformative hiring process.”

Serco (Reston)

Breakthrough Award

Presented to the employer that established the “most innovative readiness and training program” for veterans.

Networking Technologies + Support (Midlothian)

MVP Award

Presented to the employer with the “Most Inspiring Workplace Culture” for veterans.

Recruit Military (Chesapeake)

Influencer Awards

Presented to the employers with the “best strategies to recruit, hire & retain veteran employees.”

Small to medium: PRISM, Inc. (Reston)

Large to enterprise: Noblis (Reston)

Phoenix Award

Presented to the employer demonstrating unwavering and impactful support in hiring and assisting Virginia veterans.

The Winvale Group (Richmond)

