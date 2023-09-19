Bill would enable veterans struggling with fertility issues to expand families

The Veterans Families Health Services Act of 2023 would expand fertility treatments and family-building services covered under servicemembers’ and veterans’ health care.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), joined Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois in introducing the bill Friday. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) offer some forms of fertility treatment and counseling, but the offerings are limited and difficult for veterans to access. The legislation would expand VA and DoD’s current fertility treatment and counseling offerings.

“I often hear from servicemembers that they feel like they’re putting their lives on hold in order to serve. This challenge hurts our military recruiting and retention. By expanding servicemembers and veterans’ access to the same fertility treatment and counseling services available to other Americans, we can help prevent these patriotic Americans from having to choose between service and family,” Kaine said.

Specifically, the Veteran Families Health Services Act would: