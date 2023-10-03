Countries
Congresswoman McClellan’s Veteran of the Year Program honors their service and sacrifice
Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
veteran uniform
(© Bumble Dee – stock.adobe.com)

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan’s inaugural Veteran of the Year Program is an opportunity to honor veterans who live in Virginia’s District 4.

“Our Commonwealth is home to over 780,000 veterans and 130,000 active-duty service members, who represent the very best of our nation. We all owe them a debt of gratitude for their heroism and service to our country,” McClellan said. “I am thrilled to announce the launch of my inaugural Veteran of the Year Program to uplift veterans living in Virginia’s Fourth District for their service to our nation and their continued contributions to our local communities. I will continue fighting in Washington to ensure they have the resources and support they and their families deserve.”

Eligible nominees must be honorably discharged veterans of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and currently reside in Virginia’s District 4. Nominations for are due by Friday, November 3, 2023.

More information is available on McClellan’s website.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

