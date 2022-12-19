Virginia drops to sixth in men’s Top 25: Virginia women, still, get no respect

Virginia lost to Houston on Saturday, and dropped four spots, from second to sixth, in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.

Purdue (11-0) remains at the top spot in both polls, with UConn (12-0) second.

Houston (11-1) jumped two spots to third this week.

Kansas (10-1), at four, and Arizona (10-1), at five, both rose four spots.

Among others of interest:

Duke (10-2) dropped two spots, to 14.

Virginia Tech (11-1) is 20 in the coaches’ poll and 21 in the AP poll.

And Miami (11-1), Virginia’s next opponent, on Tuesday night, is 22 in both polls.

On the women’s side, Virginia is 12-0, but still on the outside looking in as far as the polls are concerned.

This despite sitting at 23 in the updated NET ranking this week.

Virginia faces Duke (10-1, NET: 10), which is also, oddly, unranked, on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech (10-1), which lost at home to Notre Dame (9-1) on Sunday, dropped from fifth to eighth in the AP Top 25.

The ACC has four teams in the Top 10: Notre Dame at five, North Carolina (9-1) at six, NC State (11-1) at seven and then Virginia Tech at eight.