Virginia drops to sixth in men’s Top 25: Virginia women, still, get no respect
Virginia lost to Houston on Saturday, and dropped four spots, from second to sixth, in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.
Purdue (11-0) remains at the top spot in both polls, with UConn (12-0) second.
Houston (11-1) jumped two spots to third this week.
Kansas (10-1), at four, and Arizona (10-1), at five, both rose four spots.
Among others of interest:
- Duke (10-2) dropped two spots, to 14.
- Virginia Tech (11-1) is 20 in the coaches’ poll and 21 in the AP poll.
- And Miami (11-1), Virginia’s next opponent, on Tuesday night, is 22 in both polls.
On the women’s side, Virginia is 12-0, but still on the outside looking in as far as the polls are concerned.
This despite sitting at 23 in the updated NET ranking this week.
Virginia faces Duke (10-1, NET: 10), which is also, oddly, unranked, on Wednesday.
Virginia Tech (10-1), which lost at home to Notre Dame (9-1) on Sunday, dropped from fifth to eighth in the AP Top 25.
The ACC has four teams in the Top 10: Notre Dame at five, North Carolina (9-1) at six, NC State (11-1) at seven and then Virginia Tech at eight.