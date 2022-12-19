Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia drops to sixth in mens top 25 virginia women still get no respect
Sports

Virginia drops to sixth in men’s Top 25: Virginia women, still, get no respect

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia lost to Houston on Saturday, and dropped four spots, from second to sixth, in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.

Purdue (11-0) remains at the top spot in both polls, with UConn (12-0) second.

Houston (11-1) jumped two spots to third this week.

Kansas (10-1), at four, and Arizona (10-1), at five, both rose four spots.

Among others of interest:

  • Duke (10-2) dropped two spots, to 14.
  • Virginia Tech (11-1) is 20 in the coaches’ poll and 21 in the AP poll.
  • And Miami (11-1), Virginia’s next opponent, on Tuesday night, is 22 in both polls.

On the women’s side, Virginia is 12-0, but still on the outside looking in as far as the polls are concerned.

This despite sitting at 23 in the updated NET ranking this week.

Virginia faces Duke (10-1, NET: 10), which is also, oddly, unranked, on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech (10-1), which lost at home to Notre Dame (9-1) on Sunday, dropped from fifth to eighth in the AP Top 25.

The ACC has four teams in the Top 10: Notre Dame at five, North Carolina (9-1) at six, NC State (11-1) at seven and then Virginia Tech at eight.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

Tony Bennett takes care of big 2023 and beyond need with huge point guard commit
Chris Graham
winter weather

Snow, freezing rain, rain? AccuWeather has your Christmas forecast
Crystal Graham

The long-term forecast for later this week has changed hour to hour over the last few days, but as we get closer to the Christmas weekend, it seems that meteorologists now have a better idea of what to expect.

great resignation

The Great Resignation (CONTINUED): 120K Virginians quit their jobs in October
Chris Graham

The Virginia Employment Commission tells us Monday that 120,000 Virginians quit their jobs, after 106,000 quit jobs in September.

brenda mead

Staunton City Council: Brenda Mead ‘optimistic’ about future of Staunton
Crystal Graham
virginia dmv

Virginia DMV trying to make your visit there a little less dreadful
Chris Graham
solar panels

Jobs of the future: Solar developer training students for careers in clean energy
Crystal Graham
jesus manger

What if Jesus had been born today? He would have been branded a domestic terrorist
Opinion