Virginia Department of Ag launches website of resources for new, beginning farmers

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has launched a website of resources for new and beginning farmers.

The new website includes a centralized list of valuable Resources for New and Beginning Farmers, and is designed to provide new and beginning agricultural producers with a list of available public resources to assist them in planning and starting their operations.

“After speaking with numerous beginning and prospective farmers, financing is their number one challenge,” Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said. “Being able to centralize content from our partners and video recordings of our recent seminar is extremely valuable to those just starting down this road. We hope those that couldn’t make it to the seminar will watch the videos and take away important information to help their venture thrive.”

The list includes financial information, farm planning, training programs, technical assistance, conservation information, farm safety and farm stress. Links are provided to videos from a recent seminar, hosted by the Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry and Virginia State University. The seminar videos allow viewers to hear directly from subject matter experts, gain insight into public and private financing options and hear questions asked by other prospective farmers.

“Anyone who is in agriculture or starting a new business knows, time is valuable and having these resources in one place is essential,” VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie said. “I encourage new and beginning farmers to check this new resource website often, as it will be updated with new information as it becomes available.”