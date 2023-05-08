Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Virginia extended an offer Monday to Class of 2024 guard Christian Bliss, a consensus four-star prospect out of the George School in Newtown, Pa.

Bliss, who broke the news on his Twitter account Monday, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, and has been tabbed as both a point guard and a shooting guard by various recruiting services.

247Sports has Bliss rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 148 player nationally, 29th-best shooting guard, and seventh-best player in the state of Pennsylvania.

UVA joins Miami, Villanova, Xavier, St. John’s, Penn State and seven other schools that have offered Bliss a scholarship thus far. The Hurricanes, Wildcats and Red Storm each offered the talented guard in April.

Bliss, who originally hails from New York City, took an official visit to Villanova last month. The Wildcats are considered a slight favorite for the time being, and Bliss has indicated that he plans to visit Xavier as well. Bliss was in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena on an unofficial visit when the Cavaliers defeated Duke back in February.

“I have been speaking to the coaches for a while now,” Bliss told 247’s Brandon Jenkins in February. “It was my first time meeting Tony Bennett. I spoke to him a little bit before the visit. I wanted to get a feel for what they are about and I definitely liked them a lot.

“They have a lot of success, and I felt it was a place where I could see myself going if they are an option. I was impressed when I was there. They have nice facilities, a family-like culture, and everything people say about their program is true. It is really nice.”

Bliss burst onto the national recruiting scene back in December at the DC Hoops Festival in Hyattsville, Md., where he averaged 27.5 points per game and showcased his skills amongst some of the top talent in the DMV area.

Recruiting experts are impressed with Bliss’ confidence and physicality on the floor, describing him as a three-level scorer who can also get to the boards. Sounds like a perfect fit for Bennett’s system and culture.

Bliss stressed the importance of his relationship with his future coaches in terms of where he ultimately chooses to play his college ball.

“I think it is all about feeling comfortable with the coaching staff,” said Bliss. “I feel like when I go to a school, I want to believe in the coaching staff and what they can do for me. I am a winner and I want to go somewhere where I will win.”

Virginia missed out on one of its previous point-guard offers when Jayden “Juke” Harris committed to ACC rival Wake Forest, but the Wahoos still have offers on the table for two other PG prospects, Daniel Freitag and Travis Perry, as well.

In addition, combo guards Jaeden Mustaf, Isaiah Abraham and Kon Knueppel have also been offered by Bennett’s staff, along with forwards Jarin Stevenson, Caleb Williams and Rakease Passmore, and center Patrick Ngongba.

Two other players that were offered are out of the mix, as big men Raleigh Burgess committed to Purdue and Thomas Sorber recently announced his finalists, which did not include the ‘Hoos.