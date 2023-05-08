Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia basketball recruiting hoos offer four star 2024 guard christian bliss
Sports

Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Scott Ratcliffe
Published date:
christian bliss uva basketball
Photo: Twitter

Virginia extended an offer Monday to Class of 2024 guard Christian Bliss, a consensus four-star prospect out of the George School in Newtown, Pa.

Bliss, who broke the news on his Twitter account Monday, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, and has been tabbed as both a point guard and a shooting guard by various recruiting services.

247Sports has Bliss rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 148 player nationally, 29th-best shooting guard, and seventh-best player in the state of Pennsylvania.

UVA joins Miami, Villanova, Xavier, St. John’s, Penn State and seven other schools that have offered Bliss a scholarship thus far. The Hurricanes, Wildcats and Red Storm each offered the talented guard in April.

Bliss, who originally hails from New York City, took an official visit to Villanova last month. The Wildcats are considered a slight favorite for the time being, and Bliss has indicated that he plans to visit Xavier as well. Bliss was in attendance at John Paul Jones Arena on an unofficial visit when the Cavaliers defeated Duke back in February.

“I have been speaking to the coaches for a while now,” Bliss told 247’s Brandon Jenkins in February. “It was my first time meeting Tony Bennett. I spoke to him a little bit before the visit. I wanted to get a feel for what they are about and I definitely liked them a lot.

“They have a lot of success, and I felt it was a place where I could see myself going if they are an option. I was impressed when I was there. They have nice facilities, a family-like culture, and everything people say about their program is true. It is really nice.”

Bliss burst onto the national recruiting scene back in December at the DC Hoops Festival in Hyattsville, Md., where he averaged 27.5 points per game and showcased his skills amongst some of the top talent in the DMV area.

Recruiting experts are impressed with Bliss’ confidence and physicality on the floor, describing him as a three-level scorer who can also get to the boards. Sounds like a perfect fit for Bennett’s system and culture.

Bliss stressed the importance of his relationship with his future coaches in terms of where he ultimately chooses to play his college ball.

“I think it is all about feeling comfortable with the coaching staff,” said Bliss. “I feel like when I go to a school, I want to believe in the coaching staff and what they can do for me. I am a winner and I want to go somewhere where I will win.”

Virginia missed out on one of its previous point-guard offers when Jayden “Juke” Harris committed to ACC rival Wake Forest, but the Wahoos still have offers on the table for two other PG prospects, Daniel Freitag and Travis Perry, as well.

In addition, combo guards Jaeden Mustaf, Isaiah Abraham and Kon Knueppel have also been offered by Bennett’s staff, along with forwards Jarin Stevenson, Caleb Williams and Rakease Passmore, and center Patrick Ngongba.

Two other players that were offered are out of the mix, as big men Raleigh Burgess committed to Purdue and Thomas Sorber recently announced his finalists, which did not include the ‘Hoos.

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe

Scott Ratcliffe has worked as a freelance writer for several publications over the past decade-plus, with a concentration on local and college sports. He is also a writer and editor for his father’s website, JerryRatcliffe.com, dedicated to the coverage of University of Virginia athletics.

Top News

1 Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help
2 Ben Cline can’t even offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ after latest American mass shooting
3 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
4 Virginia basketball family pays tribute to legendary coach Terry Holland
5 It was an emotional tribute for Coach Holland: One that I didn’t want to end

Latest News

court law
Virginia

Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death

Chris Graham
crimora park river access closure
Local

River access at Crimora Park closed for 60 days for improvements to recreation area

Crystal Graham

Augusta County is looking to improve recreational access to the South River at Crimora Park. Construction at the park started today.

FredNats
Sports

FredNats enter week-long series with Carolina looking to get back on track

Scott Ratcliffe

The Fredericksburg Nationals enter this week’s series against Carolina looking to snap a four-game losing skid.

mona lisa virginia tech
Virginia

A cat named Mona Lisa gets new lease on life with cancer now in remission

Crystal Graham
Brett Favre
Sports

Brett Favre, with little else to do, wants to lead boycott of Fox News over Tucker Carlson

Chris Graham
train tracks
Local

Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?

Crystal Graham
elon musk twitter
Culture

Pandering Twit Elon Musk to inactive Twitter accounts: Drop dead

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy