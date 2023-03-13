Countries
news virginia awards 12 million to reduce homelessness across the state
Virginia

Virginia awards $12 million to reduce homelessness across the state

Crystal Graham
Published:
housing
(© Pcess609 – stock.adobe.com)

Sixty eight projects across the Commonwealth have received more than $12 million to reduce homelessness in the state by supporting rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing and support services to underserved populations in 118 localities.

Valley Community Services Board, The Haven, Mercy House, Virginia Supportive Housing and the Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter were among the local recipients of the Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants announced today.

The funding will advance targeted efforts to reduce homelessness for 2,669 individuals and families through:

  • 25 permanent support housing projects
  • 34 rapid rehousing projects
  • Nine underserved populations through innovation projects

Local projects and funding amounts include:

  • $227,115: Valley Community Services Board, 2023 Rapid Rehousing Youth Valley Community Services Board
    Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge counties
    Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro cities
  • $200,000: The Haven at First & Market, The Haven Rapid Rehousing Program 2023
    Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson counties
    City of Charlottesville
  • $150,000: Mercy House, Mercy House Housing Trust Fund 2023
    Augusta, Rockingham counties
    Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro cities
  • $110,000: Virginia Supportive Housing, FY23 Virginia Supportive Housing The Crossings Charlottesville Permanent Supportive Housing
    City of Charlottesville
  • $55,000: Mercy House Inc., Mercy House Rapid R-housing 2023
    Augusta, Rockingham counties
    Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro cities
  • $25,000: Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter, Shenandoah Rapid Rehousing 2023
    Augusta, Rockingham counties
    Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro cities

“A critical element of our pursuit of new businesses in the Commonwealth is the housing needed to support these economic development efforts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding will help us protect our most vulnerable populations, address Virginia’s housing supply problem and ensure that homelessness in the Commonwealth is rare, brief and nonrecurring.”

The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is provided by the General Assembly and the grants announced today represent 20 percent of this fiscal year’s fund investment. The remaining funds support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.

“Housing is foundational for building vibrant communities and strong local economies across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With this round of funding, we are focusing on strategies that have proven successful in reducing homelessness, such as rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing, ensuring that no vulnerable Virginians are left behind.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development supports Balance of State Continuum of Care local planning group strategies and homeless service projects that are a part of an effective emergency crisis response system in communities.

The Homeless Reduction Grant program must be coordinated with other community-based activities.

These grantees use a local centralized or coordinated assessment/entry system, which is the best practice for a housing-focused approach for helping households experiencing homelessness quickly regain stability in permanent housing.

The complete list of projects is available online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

