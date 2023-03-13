Virginia awards $12 million to reduce homelessness across the state

Sixty eight projects across the Commonwealth have received more than $12 million to reduce homelessness in the state by supporting rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing and support services to underserved populations in 118 localities.

Valley Community Services Board, The Haven, Mercy House, Virginia Supportive Housing and the Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter were among the local recipients of the Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants announced today.

The funding will advance targeted efforts to reduce homelessness for 2,669 individuals and families through:

25 permanent support housing projects

34 rapid rehousing projects

Nine underserved populations through innovation projects

Local projects and funding amounts include:

$227,115: Valley Community Services Board, 2023 Rapid Rehousing Youth Valley Community Services Board

Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge counties

Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro cities

Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson counties

City of Charlottesville

Augusta, Rockingham counties

Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro cities

City of Charlottesville

Augusta, Rockingham counties

Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro cities

Augusta, Rockingham counties

Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro cities

“A critical element of our pursuit of new businesses in the Commonwealth is the housing needed to support these economic development efforts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding will help us protect our most vulnerable populations, address Virginia’s housing supply problem and ensure that homelessness in the Commonwealth is rare, brief and nonrecurring.”

The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is provided by the General Assembly and the grants announced today represent 20 percent of this fiscal year’s fund investment. The remaining funds support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.

“Housing is foundational for building vibrant communities and strong local economies across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With this round of funding, we are focusing on strategies that have proven successful in reducing homelessness, such as rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing, ensuring that no vulnerable Virginians are left behind.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development supports Balance of State Continuum of Care local planning group strategies and homeless service projects that are a part of an effective emergency crisis response system in communities.

The Homeless Reduction Grant program must be coordinated with other community-based activities.

These grantees use a local centralized or coordinated assessment/entry system, which is the best practice for a housing-focused approach for helping households experiencing homelessness quickly regain stability in permanent housing.

The complete list of projects is available online.