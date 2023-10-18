Virginia State Police: Traffic enforcement planned on Interstate 64 Oct. 19-20

The Virginia State Police is launching a campaign aimed at traffic enforcement and educational safety initiatives on all 299 miles of Interstate 64 in Virginia Oct. 19-20.

The initiative focuses on distracted driving, impaired driving, speed compliance and seat belt safety. Added patrols in the Appomattox division will be focused in Augusta, Albemarle, Nelson and Fluvanna counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville and Waynesboro.

“This initiative is about getting back to the basics of traffic safety,” said Captain Craig C. Worsham, Virginia State Police Appomattox division commander. “We are asking Virginians to help state police ‘DISS-rupt’ the dangerous behaviors that put motorists and pedestrians at risk.”

Operation DISS-rupt aims to achieve zero fatal crashes during the designated enforcement periods and to reduce the total number of crashes on interstate for the calendar year by 10 percent.

In the coming months, Operation DISS-rupt will also be enforced on Interstate 95, Interstate 81 and Interstate 66.

Preliminary data indicates 674 persons have died in traffic crashes on Virginia roadways so far this year. In addition, 99 pedestrians have been struck and killed in Virginia between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 17, 2023, according to VSP.

Operation DISS-rupt

Operation DISS-rupt targets the four key causes of fatal and serious injury crashes across Virginia’s interstate system.