Virginia State Police: Traffic enforcement planned on Interstate 64 Oct. 19-20
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
driver pulled over by police
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police is launching a campaign aimed at traffic enforcement and educational safety initiatives on all 299 miles of Interstate 64 in Virginia Oct. 19-20.

The initiative focuses on distracted driving, impaired driving, speed compliance and seat belt safety. Added patrols in the Appomattox division will be focused in Augusta, Albemarle, Nelson and Fluvanna counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville and Waynesboro.

“This initiative is about getting back to the basics of traffic safety,” said Captain Craig C. Worsham, Virginia State Police Appomattox division commander. “We are asking Virginians to help state police ‘DISS-rupt’ the dangerous behaviors that put motorists and pedestrians at risk.”

Operation DISS-rupt aims to achieve zero fatal crashes during the designated enforcement periods and to reduce the total number of crashes on interstate for the calendar year by 10 percent.

In the coming months, Operation DISS-rupt will also be enforced on Interstate 95, Interstate 81 and Interstate 66.

Preliminary data indicates 674 persons have died in traffic crashes on Virginia roadways so far this year. In addition, 99 pedestrians have been struck and killed in Virginia between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 17, 2023, according to VSP.

Operation DISS-rupt targets the four key causes of fatal and serious injury crashes across Virginia’s interstate system.

  • Ditch distractions: Virginia has a “hands-free” law that prohibits a driver from holding a handheld personal communications device while driving. GPS and making phone calls are still legal, as long as the device is mounted and/or not in your hands.
  • Never drive impaired: Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is illegal in Virginia. Even buzzed driving is drunk driving. Always designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride-hailing service.
  • Comply with speed limits: Posted speed limits on Virginia interstates never exceed 70 mph. So, neither should your speed. Speed-related crashes claimed 441 lives in 2022 in Virginia. Simply, drive to save lives.
  • Seat belt safety: Virginia law requires all front seat occupants of motor vehicles be restrained, and any passenger from birth to 18 years old be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat or seat belt, no matter their seating position.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

