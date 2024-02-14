VDOT: STARS study on portions of U.S. 50 in Frederick County focus of public meeting

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting about a Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study on portions of U.S. 50 in Frederick County and the City of Winchester.

The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on February 28, 2024, at James Wood Middle School cafeteria, 1313 Amherst Street, Winchester. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held March 7, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the same location.

Residents may come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials.

The U.S. 50 STARS study is a collaborative effort between VDOT, the City of Winchester, Frederick County, and the Winchester and Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (WinFred MPO) to evaluate transportation needs and develop recommendations for a 1.2-mile section of U.S. 50 with numerous roadway segments and intersections designated as having a Potential for Safety Improvements (PSI). PSI locations are determined annually by VDOT using the previous five years of crash data. When the number of crashes exceeds anticipated crashes based on roadway characteristics, the location is identified as having a Potential for Safety Improvement.

The study location begins at the intersection of U.S. 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and the VDOT Area Headquarters entrance in Frederick County and ends at the intersection of U.S. 50 (Amherst Street) and Keating Drive in the City of Winchester. The goal of the STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study is to identify improvement recommendations to enhance safety and mobility for all users of the transportation system.

The study will evaluate existing and future transportation conditions along the study corridor. VDOT is serving as the project manager for the study with ATCS as a consulting partner for developing the study, supporting analysis and improvement concepts. The study team is also composed of technical staff from the City of Winchester, Fredrick County and the WinFred MPO. Final study recommendations will be considered by the city and county for advancement through state transportation funding programs.

Feedback can also be provided through an online survey that is open through March 8, 2024.

