Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOT: STARS study on portions of U.S. 50 in Frederick County focus of public meeting
Local

VDOT: STARS study on portions of U.S. 50 in Frederick County focus of public meeting

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
aggressive driver gesturing
(© perfectlab – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting about a Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study on portions of U.S. 50 in Frederick County and the City of Winchester.

The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on February 28, 2024, at James Wood Middle School cafeteria, 1313 Amherst Street, Winchester. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held March 7, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the same location.

Residents may come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials.

The U.S. 50 STARS study is a collaborative effort between VDOT, the City of Winchester, Frederick County, and the Winchester and Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (WinFred MPO) to evaluate transportation needs and develop recommendations for a 1.2-mile section of U.S. 50 with numerous roadway segments and intersections designated as having a Potential for Safety Improvements (PSI). PSI locations are determined annually by VDOT using the previous five years of crash data. When the number of crashes exceeds anticipated crashes based on roadway characteristics, the location is identified as having a Potential for Safety Improvement.

The study location begins at the intersection of U.S. 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and the VDOT Area Headquarters entrance in Frederick County and ends at the intersection of U.S. 50 (Amherst Street) and Keating Drive in the City of Winchester. The goal of the STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study is to identify improvement recommendations to enhance safety and mobility for all users of the transportation system.

The study will evaluate existing and future transportation conditions along the study corridor. VDOT is serving as the project manager for the study with ATCS as a consulting partner for developing the study, supporting analysis and improvement concepts. The study team is also composed of technical staff from the City of Winchester, Fredrick County and the WinFred MPO. Final study recommendations will be considered by the city and county for advancement through state transportation funding programs.

Feedback can also be provided through an online survey that is open through March 8, 2024.

VDOT requests input on needs survey for Route 50 in Frederick County and Winchester – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

ben cline
Politics, US & World

That Mayorkas guy had better watch out: Ben Cline named to impeachment team

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, US & World

Freedom Fields: Beagle Freedom Project to renovate former Okla. flea, tick product testing facility

Rebecca Barnabi

With the closing of a facility in Nowata, Oklahoma and acquisition of the property, BFP shut down 1/3 of flea and tick product testing. 

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’

Chris Graham

As Virginia coach Tony Bennett was discussing the defensive breakdowns that allowed Pitt to make a season-high 14 threes, the word “quit” came up.

crime scene tape
Police, Virginia

Montgomery County crash leaves Floyd man dead; charges are pending

Crystal Graham
acc basketball
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Blake Hinson makes the case that Pitt is an NCAA Tournament team

Scott German
congress
Politics, US & World

U.S. House votes 214-213 to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Chris Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason punches first, dominates George Washington in 90-67 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status