VDOT requests input on needs survey for Route 50 in Frederick County and Winchester
VDOT requests input on needs survey for Route 50 in Frederick County and Winchester

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation asks the public for feedback starting tomorrow regarding portions of Route 50 in Frederick County and the city of Winchester.

Through Friday, February 5, 2024, an online survey will be available for public input regarding Route 50 between the intersection of U.S. 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and the VDOT Area Headquarters entrance in Frederick County and the intersection of U.S. 50 (Amherst Street) and Keating Drive in the City of Winchester.

The survey is part of the U.S. 50 Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study to evaluate transportation needs and develop recommendations. The goal of the STARS study is to identify improvement recommendations to enhance safety and mobility for all users of the transportation system.

The survey evaluates numerous roadway segments and intersections designated as having a Potential for Safety Improvements (PSI). PSI locations are determined annually by VDOT using the previous 5 years of crash data. When the number of crashes exceeds anticipated crashes based on roadway characteristics, the location is identified as having a PSI.

This STARS study is a collaborative effort between the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the City of Winchester, Frederick County, and the Winchester and Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (WinFred MPO).

VDOT is serving as the project manager for the study with ATCS of Herndon, Virginia as a consulting partner for developing the study, supporting analysis, and improvement concepts. The study team is also composed of technical staff from the City of Winchester, Fredrick County and the WinFred MPO.

Final study recommendations will be considered by the city and county for advancement through state transportation funding programs.

More information is available on the VDOT Study web page at this link: https://www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/staunton-district/frederick-countycity-of-winchester–route-50-northwestern-turnpikeamherst-street-stars-study/

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

