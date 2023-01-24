VDOT closes portion of Route 522 in Frederick County at site of Jan. 13 rock slide

VDOT has had to close all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 522 in Frederick County at the site of a Jan. 13 rock slide.

The closure is a major disruption to traffic at a location where the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.

VDOT has set up detours at the location:

For northbound Route 522, there will be a right lane closure south of Route 654 (Marple Road) with traffic detouring south on Route 654 and then head west on Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) and then north on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road) and then south on Route 684 to Route 522.

For southbound Route 522 traffic, a left lane closure will be located north of Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Traffic will be detoured north on Route 684 and then south on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road) and then east on Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) to north on Route 37 and then onto Route 522.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to use the closed Route 522 lanes.