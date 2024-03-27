Update: Wildfire containment improved in fires in Virginia, West Virginia

Strategic firing operations to bring uncontrolled wildfires within fire control lines were successful on Tuesday in Virginia.

The closed sections of Skyline Drive opened Wednesday at 8 a.m. A number of trails in Shenandoah National Park remain closed.

Continued smoke impacts are not expected.

Light rain has helped with fire containment in Page, Shenandoah and Rockingham counties. Gusty winds and a return to drier conditions are expected tomorrow.

Rocky Branch Fire

1,031 acres

80 percent contained

Shenandoah National Park, Luray/Rocky Branch

The fire received 0.10 inch of rain. With increased fire containment and rain, some personnel and equipment are being released from the incident. Remaining firefighters continue to focus their efforts on mop-up operations along the fire perimeter. Yesterday, firefighters cleared fallen trees on the Appalachian Trail. They also patrolled Skyline Drive along the fire perimeter. Trail closures remain in place. A complete fire ban is in place for Shenandoah National Park

Waterfall Mountain/Shenandoah Forest/211 West Fire

6,321 acres

30 percent contained

Shenandoah and Page counties

Firefighters will continue to patrol and remove snags (dead, standing, hazardous trees) along the containment line they completed yesterday to ensure safety for the public. They will also mop up and patrol the fire today. Uncrewed aircraft systems (drones) will do reconnaissance today to assess the current fire situation.

Waites Run Fire

4,909 acres

42 percent contained

Hardy County, W.Va.

Yesterday’s successful strategic firing operations brought the fire down to containment lines. Firefighters will mop up and patrol today along existing containment lines.

Capon/Brush Run Fire

2,486 acres

75 percent contained

Rockingham County

Firefighters secured a containment line in the southwest corner yesterday. Crews will continue to monitor, patrol and start suppression repair on the fire.

Edith Gap/Serenity Ridge Fire

1,113 acres

31 percent contained

Shenandoah and Page counties

Firefighters will continue to mop up and patrol the fire today, as well as begin suppression repair. Uncrewed aircraft systems (drones) will do reconnaissance today to assess the current fire situation.

Cove Mountain Fire

155 acres

100 percent contained

Hardy County, W.Va.

This fire remains in patrol and monitor status.