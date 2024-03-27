Countries
Home Update: Wildfire containment improved in fires in Virginia, West Virginia
Climate, Virginia

Update: Wildfire containment improved in fires in Virginia, West Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Millers Head Fire
File photo courtesy National Park Service

Strategic firing operations to bring uncontrolled wildfires within fire control lines were successful on Tuesday in Virginia.

The closed sections of Skyline Drive opened Wednesday at 8 a.m. A number of trails in Shenandoah National Park remain closed.

Continued smoke impacts are not expected.

Light rain has helped with fire containment in Page, Shenandoah and Rockingham counties. Gusty winds and a return to drier conditions are expected tomorrow.

Fire updates

Rocky Branch Fire

  • 1,031 acres
  • 80 percent contained
  • Shenandoah National Park, Luray/Rocky Branch

The fire received 0.10 inch of rain. With increased fire containment and rain, some personnel and equipment are being released from the incident. Remaining firefighters continue to focus their efforts on mop-up operations along the fire perimeter. Yesterday, firefighters cleared fallen trees on the Appalachian Trail. They also patrolled Skyline Drive along the fire perimeter. Trail closures remain in place. A complete fire ban is in place for Shenandoah National Park

Waterfall Mountain/Shenandoah Forest/211 West Fire

Firefighters will continue to patrol and remove snags (dead, standing, hazardous trees) along the containment line they completed yesterday to ensure safety for the public. They will also mop up and patrol the fire today. Uncrewed aircraft systems (drones) will do reconnaissance today to assess the current fire situation.

Waites Run Fire

  • 4,909 acres
  • 42 percent contained
  • Hardy County, W.Va.

Yesterday’s successful strategic firing operations brought the fire down to containment lines. Firefighters will mop up and patrol today along existing containment lines.

Capon/Brush Run Fire

Firefighters secured a containment line in the southwest corner yesterday. Crews will continue to monitor, patrol and start suppression repair on the fire.

Edith Gap/Serenity Ridge Fire

  • 1,113 acres
  • 31 percent contained
  • Shenandoah and Page counties

Firefighters will continue to mop up and patrol the fire today, as well as begin suppression repair. Uncrewed aircraft systems (drones) will do reconnaissance today to assess the current fire situation.

Cove Mountain Fire

  • 155 acres
  • 100 percent contained
  • Hardy County, W.Va.

This fire remains in patrol and monitor status.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

