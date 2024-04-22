Spongy moth infestation at Shenandoah National Park causing damage, creating safety hazards

Non-native spongy moth caterpillar numbers have been growing the last two years in the Shenandoah National Park and along the Skyline Drive leading to widespread forest defoliation.

Due to the safety hazards posed from the invasive caterpillar, the park is implementing a spongy moth suppression program to protect visitors in high-use areas and prevent additional damage to the forest habitats.

The goals of the suppression program are to provide visitor safety along Skyline Drive and other developed areas by reducing hazard tree development and to protect sensitive historic and natural areas.

These suppression goals will not eliminate spongy moths from the park completely but will minimize their impacts in specific infestation areas.

The suppression effort at the park is part of a larger effort to suppress spongy moth in the area on a total of more than 16,000 acres mostly on the Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

An aerial pesticide will be distributed on a total of 3,150 acres in the Shenandoah National Park.

The spray window will likely be from May 15 through May 17 or May 20 through May 21, but is subject to change due to weather.

Visitors who are planning to travel to the park during the spraying window should visit the spongy moth page on the National Park Service website.

NPS: Aerial spraying plan