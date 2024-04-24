Countries
Home Arbor Day 2024: Women’s Club to collect plastic bags, give away trees on Saturday in Fishersville
Climate, Local

Arbor Day 2024: Women’s Club to collect plastic bags, give away trees on Saturday in Fishersville

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
planting a tree
(© Laurentiu – stock.adobe.com)

Celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with GFWC Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club at the Food Lion in Fishersville.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., club members will collect plastic bags. Anyone who donates plastics will receive a tiny tree for planting.

A win-win for Earth, eligible plastic bags for recycling are listed on the club’s Facebook page.

Food Lion is at 30 Windward Dr., Suite No. 102, Fishersville.

Arbor Day is an annual celebration in the United States and Australia to raise awareness of the importance of planting trees. The celebration began in 1594 in Mondoñedo, Spain with a festival.

The first modern day Arbor Day was also held in Spain in the village of Villanueva de la Sierra in 1805.

Americans began celebrating Arbor Day in Nebraska City in 1872.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

