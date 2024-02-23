Countries
Home Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d
Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Chris Graham
Jeremiah L. BarrPolice found the remains of a missing Covington man in the basement of a residence in Covington on Thursday.

Jeremiah Lee Barr, 43, of Covington, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2023, in the 800 block of North Beverly Avenue in Covington. His vehicle was found on East Kline Street in Covington the same day.

Virginia State Police reported on Thursday that authorities had located the remains of a body in a house in the 400 block of East Kline Street.

An update from VSP on Friday confirmed that it was Barr who had been located.

Barr’s death is not being considered as suspicious in nature, according to the State Police report.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

