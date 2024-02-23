Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Police found the remains of a missing Covington man in the basement of a residence in Covington on Thursday.

Jeremiah Lee Barr, 43, of Covington, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2023, in the 800 block of North Beverly Avenue in Covington. His vehicle was found on East Kline Street in Covington the same day.

Virginia State Police reported on Thursday that authorities had located the remains of a body in a house in the 400 block of East Kline Street.

An update from VSP on Friday confirmed that it was Barr who had been located.

Barr’s death is not being considered as suspicious in nature, according to the State Police report.