Home Update: Charlottesville Police searching for armed man wanted for April 9 homicide
Update: Charlottesville Police searching for armed man wanted for April 9 homicide

Crystal Graham
The Charlottesville Police Department has obtained warrants for a Charlottesville man in relation to the April 9 homicide.

Sidney Montcellus Stinnie is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Deqwane Brown.

According to police, Stinnie has not been taken into custody and is considered armed.

The charges against Stinnie include:

  • 18.2-32 – Second degree murder
  • 18.2-53.1 – Use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • 18.2-308.2 – Violent felon in possession of a firearm

This investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the shooting occurred on April 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Rosser Avenue. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is the first homicide in Charlottesville in 2024.

If you have knowledge of Stinnie’s location or any information related to the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

