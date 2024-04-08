Countries
University of Virginia, Monticello to celebrate Founder’s Day on Friday

Crystal Graham
founders day uva thomas jefferson foundation medal
Submitted photo

The University of Virginia and Monticello will present the Thomas Jefferson Foundation medals as part of a ceremony commemorating Jefferson’s birthday, known at UVA as Founder’s Day.

On Friday, Monticello will mark the ceremony on the West Lawn in Charlottesville at 10 a.m.

The keynote address will be given by Julieanna L. Richardson, the 2024 recipient of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation medal in citizen leadership.

Richardson is the founder and president of The HistoryMakers, a national non-profit educational institution that has curated, presented and preserved on video the histories of thousands of African Americans.

During the ceremony, Monticello will also present the Thomas Jefferson Foundation award in citizen service to Dr. Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.

Attendees can also meet local organizations making a difference in the community partner tent, located at the back of the West Lawn. The partner tent will open at 8:30 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Attendees may register at monticello.org/foundersday

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

