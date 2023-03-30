UNC freshman, East Rock alum, Tyler Nickel transferring to Virginia Tech

Four-star Class of 2022 forward Tyler Nickel, who played his high-school ball at East Rockingham, is transferring from North Carolina to Virginia Tech.

Nickel, a 6’8” forward, didn’t get a lot of run at UNC in his freshman season there. He got 6.0 minutes per game from coach Hubert Davis, scoring 2.1 points per game in his 25 appearances.

His season-high in minutes, 25, came in an 80-72 loss at Virginia Tech on Dec. 4, in which Nickel scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting.

His extra minutes that night came with Armando Bacot on the sidelines with an injury.

Nickel scored a season-high 16 points in 18 minutes in a 100-67 win over The Citadel on Dec. 13.

He was 5-of-10 from the floor in that game, including shooting 3-of-8 from three-point range.

Nickel got double-digit minutes two other times in ACC play, getting 12 minutes (scoring three points) in a 72-68 win at Syracuse on Jan. 24, and 10 minutes (scoring three points) in a 92-85 loss at Wake Forest on Feb. 7.