Town of Orange Police seeking information on missing 12-year-old girl

The Town of Orange Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old.

Layla Aurora Vaughan was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m. in the area of Barbour Street in the Town of Orange. She was last seen wearing a bright blue hoody with a yellow design on the front, blue and black plaid pajama pants, and grey slippers.

Vaughan could possibly be staying at an unknown friend or family member’s house within Orange County or the Town of Orange.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, contact the Communications Center at (540) 672-1234 or Sgt. Norvelle with the Town of Orange Police Department at (540) 672-1491.