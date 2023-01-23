Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news top pharmacologist to join uva school of medicine faculty
Local

Top pharmacologist to join UVA School of Medicine faculty

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

The UVA School of Medicine has named an internationally recognized pharmacology researcher, leader and educator as Senior Associate Dean for Research.

Dr. Jeffrey R. Martens will assume his new role on May 15, 2023.

“Professor Martens will be a key contributor in the transformation of the School of Medicine and UVA Health medical research program, while also managing a rapidly growing portfolio of resources, innovative projects, and talent for the School of Medicine and the greater University,” Dr. Melina R. Kibbe, Dean of the UVA School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health, said.

Previously at the University of Florida College of Medicine, where he served as chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics for eight years, Martens was the driving force for a 10-fold increase in outside research funding during his tenure. Martens’ faculty’s academic and scientific achievements were ranked in the top 17 by U.S. News & World Report for Pharmacology and Toxicology at UF, as well as in the top nine among public universities.

Since 1990, Martens’ research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and the American Heart Association. His research focuses on pharmacology and therapeutics, as well as sensory neuropharmacology and cardiovascular pharmacology, with work in both the heart and olfactory systems.

Martens holds a bachelor’s and doctorate from the University of Florida and did his post-doctoral training at Colorado State University. He was a member of the faculties at Oregon Health & Science University and the University of Michigan before joining the University of Florida’s faculty.

“This position at UVA is a new and different opportunity to lead across department boundaries and integrate the School of Medicine’s excellent clinical, translational and basic science efforts,” Martens said. “I am excited to collaborate with the School of Medicine’s world-class faculty and join a respected leadership team at a time of transformational growth.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva health

UVA makes plan for biotech institute with $100 million gift
Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
,

Analysis: Virginia’s new small lineup has been a force on offense, with work to do on D
Chris Graham

Virginia is giving up more points with its new small lineup, but the improvement on offense has more than made up for it.

virginia state capitol
,

Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee advances life-saving gun safety bills  
Crystal Graham

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aiming to put measures in place for gun safety.

,

‘12 Angry Jurors:’ Story of prejudice comes to Staunton stage
Rebecca Barnabi
court square theater
,

Court Square Theater to feature Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka JR’ musical
Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
,

Bookshop to host open mic with UVA’s FLUX Spoken Word and Poetry
Crystal Graham
security online

Steps to take for individuals and organizations to keep information safe
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy