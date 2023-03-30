Countries
Virginia

Three dead, two injured in head-on crash on Route 7 in Clarke County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Three people are dead, and two others were injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash on Route 7 in Clarke County on Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Ford Mustang entered Route 7 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2008 Saturn VUE and 2008 Audi A4.

The driver of the Ford, Tuan D. Dang, 66, of Berryville, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the Ford, Elaine N. Bird, 39, of Ashburn, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Saturn, Meriam D. Trejo Santander, 23, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the Saturn, Jeiry J. Trejo Santander, 23, of Winchester, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Audi, Anthony G. Williams, 51, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

