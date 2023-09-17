Countries
The Paramount Theater presents a cappella group Voctave on Sept. 24
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Voctave
Image courtesy The Paramount Theater

Voctave will perform live on stage at The Paramount Theater on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

A cappella sensation Voctave has had more than 150 million social media views of their videos, and their albums are frequently in the Top 10. The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts and The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts. Voctave’s most recent release is an album of lullabies entitled, Goodnight, My Someone.

Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the 11 members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings.

The group has performed with Sandi Patty, Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps and Jody McBrayer.

Voctave includes:

  • E.J. Cardona
  • Tiffany Coburn
  • Ashley Espinoza
  • Karl Hudson
  • Chrystal Johnson
  • Kate Lott
  • Drew Ochoa
  • Jamey Ray
  • Aaron Stratton
  • Kurt Von Schmittou
  • Sarah Whittemore

Tickets start at $29.75 and are on sale now at theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

