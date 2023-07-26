Countries
Temps to feel like 115 in Virginia through Saturday, damaging storms possible
Virginia

Temps to feel like 115 in Virginia through Saturday, damaging storms possible

Crystal Graham
Published date:
summer pool
(© Dmytro – stock.adobe.com)

The heat and humidity in the Shenandoah Valley and throughout Virginia will continue through Saturday, according to an AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

“Afternoons will be unbearable for those without air conditioning and for those who have to work outside,” said Tom Kines with AccuWeather. “If you don’t have a pool, this would be a good time to either visit a friend who has one or make a friend who has one.”

Kines said temperatures will feel like it’s between 110 to 115 in the Valley the next few afternoons. If you live in a higher terrain, you can subtract 10 degrees.

“While most areas are probably dry though Friday, any storm that does materialize can pack a punch,” he said, with potential for flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts.

However, the good news is that relief is on the way.

“A cold front, accompanied by storms, will cross the area over the weekend followed by cooler and less humid weather,” he said.

Temperatures for the first half of August are predicted to be a bit below the historical average. The second half of August, however, is expected to have above temperatures above average.

Through July 25, Kines said, temperatures have been within a couple of degrees of the historical average. Since 2017, the June and July temperatures were also close to historical averages.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

