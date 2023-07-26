Countries
City of Charlottesville designates cooling centers in response to predicted high temperatures
City of Charlottesville designates cooling centers in response to predicted high temperatures

Crystal Graham
woman inside her home with hand fan
(© ViDi Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Charlottesville is facing temperatures near 100 degrees this week with RealFeel temperatures predicted as high as 106 degrees.

In response to the likely high temperatures, the City of Charlottesville has designated five locations as cooling centers.

Cooling centers

The Haven |112 W Market St.
Open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Open 7 a.m. – Noon Saturday and Sunday

Salvation Army |207 Ridge St.
Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Seven days/week
Water will be available at this location.

Key Recreation Center |800 E. Market St.
Open 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday
Open 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tonsler Recreation Center |501 Cherry Ave.
Open Noon – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday
Open 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday
Closed on Sunday

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Central Branch | 201 E. Market St.
Open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Closed on Sunday

The City of Charlottesville also urges the public to stay informed on heat safety to prevent heat-related illness.

  • Heat cramps – Early symptoms of heat cramps include muscle cramps and pains, that most often occur in the legs or abdomen, very heavy sweating, fatigue and thirst
  • Heat exhaustion – Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and light-headedness, weakness, nausea and vomiting, cool, moist skin and dark urine
  • Heat stroke – Symptoms of heat stroke include fever (temperature above 104 °F), irrational behavior, extreme confusion, dry, hot, and red skin, rapid or shallow breathing, rapid or weak pulse, seizures and even unconsciousness

If you think a person may have heat illness or emergency:

  • Have the person lie down in a cool place.
  • Apply cool, wet cloths (or cool water directly) to the person’s skin and use a fan to lower body temperature. Place cold compresses on the person’s neck, groin, and armpits.
  • If alert, give the person water or sports drink to sip.
  • For muscle cramps, give beverages as noted above and massage affected muscles gently, but firmly, until they relax.
  • If the person shows signs of shock (bluish lips and fingernails and decreased alertness), starts having seizures, or loses consciousness, call 911 and give first aid as needed.

Although any one at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some groups are at greater. Check regularly on:

  • Infants and young children
  • People aged 65 or older
  • Those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure
  • Tips for those in the heat
  • Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.
  • Cut down on exercise. If you must exercise, drink two to four glasses of cool, nonalcoholic fluids each hour. A sports beverage can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. Warning: If you are on a low-salt diet, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage.
  • Try to rest often in shady areas.
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher (be sure to reapply every two hours).
  • Drink more fluids (nonalcoholic), regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Warning: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink while the weather is hot.
  • Avoid liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar – these cause you to lose more body fluid. Avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.
  • Stay indoors and, if possible, stay in an air-conditioned environment. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library – even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
  • Take a cool shower or bath.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
  • Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.

For more information on heat safety, visit the CDC website.

