Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
High water levels possible on Roanoke River downstream of Leesville Dam beginning today
Virginia

High water levels possible on Roanoke River downstream of Leesville Dam beginning today

Crystal Graham
Published date:
canoe in river
(© nullplus – stock.adobe.com)

Appalachian Power wants boaters and recreational users downstream of Leesville Dam to know water levels on the Roanoke River could rise rapidly starting today and the levels will likely continue to fluctuate through the week.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures which could require Appalachian Power to increase power generation at Leesville Dam to maintain reliability of the regional electric grid.

If power generation is increased, there will be little time to alert the public about the potential of increased downstream flows, according to Appalachian Power.

Real-time water levels are available online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

business money
Business, Local

‘Bringing people together’: Entrepreneurship Summit returns after successful first year

Rebecca Barnabi
gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 41 months for business dealings in Iran, forfeit $2.8M and home

Crystal Graham

A McLean man was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

cell phone
Business, Local

Verizon outage blocking Augusta County business lines, assistance routed to Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Graham

The Augusta County Emergency Communications Center is reporting a Verizon outage.

football money
Politics, Sports

Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well

Chris Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot

Crystal Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond pitchers dominate Portland in 6-0 series-opening win on Tuesday

Chris Graham
albemarle county fire
Local, Public Safety

No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy