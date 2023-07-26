High water levels possible on Roanoke River downstream of Leesville Dam beginning today

Appalachian Power wants boaters and recreational users downstream of Leesville Dam to know water levels on the Roanoke River could rise rapidly starting today and the levels will likely continue to fluctuate through the week.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures which could require Appalachian Power to increase power generation at Leesville Dam to maintain reliability of the regional electric grid.

If power generation is increased, there will be little time to alert the public about the potential of increased downstream flows, according to Appalachian Power.

Real-time water levels are available online.