SVAC to host reception for artist Karen Rosasco’s ‘Real and Imagined’ exhibit on Saturday

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center will host an opening reception for Waynesboro artist Karen Rosasco on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m.

The “Real and Imagined, Part 2” exhibit will be on display Feb. 1 – March 30 in the Cabell Arehart Invitational Gallery.

Rosasco is a nationally recognized mixed-media artist who led art history and sketching trips for 16 years across six continents.

Inspiration for her work is often derived from nature and memories of more than 80 countries she has visited in her travels.

Many works include layers of collage that are hidden under the paint or textures created by splashing powdered charcoal. All of the paintings are created by layering thin coats of transparent fluid acrylics before applying more opaque layers and line work.

As a shape-maker, Rosasco concentrates on the relationship between the basic elements of art including shape, form, value, color, line, texture and space.

Her work is collected by local institutions, three area hospitals and General Electric, as well as hundreds of private homes.

For more information on the exhibit, visit www.SVACart.com

Related stories

Shenandoah Valley Art Center to hold ribbon cutting today for West Main addition

Published date: May 24, 2023 | 12:14 pm

Shenandoah Valley Art Center director: Main Street location is the ‘realization of a big vision’

Published date: May 9, 2023 | 4:49 pm