SVAC to host reception for artist Karen Rosasco's 'Real and Imagined' exhibit on Saturday
Arts & Culture, Local

SVAC to host reception for artist Karen Rosasco’s ‘Real and Imagined’ exhibit on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:

karen rosasco real and imagined SVACThe Shenandoah Valley Art Center will host an opening reception for Waynesboro artist Karen Rosasco on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m.

The “Real and Imagined, Part 2” exhibit will be on display Feb. 1 – March 30 in the Cabell Arehart Invitational Gallery.

Rosasco is a nationally recognized mixed-media artist who led art history and sketching trips for 16 years across six continents.

Inspiration for her work is often derived from nature and memories of more than 80 countries she has visited in her travels.

Many works include layers of collage that are hidden under the paint or textures created by splashing powdered charcoal. All of the paintings are created by layering thin coats of transparent fluid acrylics before applying more opaque layers and line work.

As a shape-maker, Rosasco concentrates on the relationship between the basic elements of art including shape, form, value, color, line, texture and space.

Her work is collected by local institutions, three area hospitals and General Electric, as well as hundreds of private homes.

For more information on the exhibit, visit www.SVACart.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

