Obesity costs healthcare system billions: Survey reveals most obese states in US

November was National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity is costing the American health care system $173 billion each year.

WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Overweight and Obese States in America.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics to determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem. Data includes the share of overweight and obese population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents and obesity-related health care costs.

West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state in the county, followed by Mississippi, Kentucky, Arkansas and Alabama. Virginia is no. 20 on the list.

The lowest percentage of obese adults, 25 percent, is in Colorado, which is 1.6 times lower than in West Virginia, which has the highest at 40.70 percent.

The lowest percentage of physically active adults is 16.20 percent in Washington, D.C., which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississipp, where the highest is 30.10 percent.

Experts provided tips for eating healthy without breaking the bank.

“There are many strategies for eating healthy without breaking the bank. Planning meals, using coupons, shopping store brands, shopping seasonally, and buying canned or frozen foods are some ways to save money and eat well,” Sandy Bargainnier, professor and program coordinator of Integrative Professional Studies at State University of New York at Oswego, said in a press release. “When planning meals, consider using ingredients for multiple meals or leftovers…Although coupons may save money on some name-brand items, compare store-brand items against name brands. Eventually, you will discover that many store-brand sauces, spices, and products, in general, are as good or better than name brands…Shopping for in-season fresh fruits and vegetables is another cost saver. Think green beans, lettuce, and berries in the summer and squash and cabbage in the fall. Buying frozen is even better as the flash freeze process maintains more nutrients that can be lost quickly with fresh produce being shipped and stored.”

According to Elizabeth Goodson, adjunct instructor in the Department of Health Studies, Doctor of Clinical Nutrition, and member of the Class of 2023 at American University, winter is a time for valuing dried goods and frozen produce.

“They are lighter on the wallet and can sit shelf-stable as a staple for many dishes,” Goodson said. “Preparing homemade soups, stews, and chili can make big batches that freeze, so you can mix things up and not get bored of eating the same things every day. Slip in extra nutrients wherever you can, like a few nuts, seeds, or greens in your smoothie. It will not take much and will pack a nutritious punch for pennies. Prioritizing nutrient-dense foods over more heavily processed foods with chemicals and fillers. Supplements are a big money industry right now, and if that works for your wallet – great. Check out cooking or local dietician websites for budget-friendly recipes before you go shopping and stick with your list. New recipes can also keep you interested in your meals rather than feeling stuck with whatever is least expensive.”

What are the biggest mistakes people make when trying to lose weight?

“The biggest mistake people make when losing weight is to eliminate a food group, like eating no dairy and restricting calories severely. This will lower metabolism and make weight loss more difficult. Aerobic exercise is always good in a weight loss or weight maintenance program,” Dr. Janelle Walter, retired professor emeritus at Baylor University, said in the press release.

Dr. David Julian McClements, distinguished professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the biggest mistake is going on an unsustainable diet.

“The regime may be too strict, or the foods may be undesirable. Better to eat three good meals a day, cut out snacks between meals, do not drink sugary beverages, and exercise (even a walk per day),” McClements said.

According to WalletHub, the Centers of Disease Control expanded the risk for severe illness to include not just obese individuals but also overweight.

What proactive measures can overweight people take to prevent severe complications?

“The prevention of excess weight gain is essential to prevent severe complications and reduce the likelihood of disease. Engaging in a balanced lifestyle with sufficient sleep, healthy stress management techniques, daily physical activity including regular exercise, and a nutrient-dense diet with a variety of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains are excellent ways to maintain a healthy weight for anyone. Some simple ways to get started with healthy lifestyle changes are to keep off the log so you know where you are before you start, track your behavior so you can see a change, make challenging yet attainable goals, and share them with a friend for accountability,” Dr. Susan B. Sisson, professor, Associate Dean for Research and chair of the Department of Allied Health Sciences at the University of Oklahoma said. Sisson is also professor and director of Master of Science in Nutritional Sciences and director of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity Laboratory.

Dr. Fatma G. Huffman, professor and founding director of PhD Program, and Fellow of the American Society for Nutrition at Florida International University, said the best approach is to stop focusing on weight and focus instead on eating healthy and exercising every day.

“Walking, and swimming are very good types of exercise and do not require any special equipment. Even walking inside your home can add up steps. Reduce screen time (TV watching) and eating after dinner. Eliminate high-fat high sugar foods or reduce to the minimum. I had a client who stopped drinking carbonated beverages and lost 20 pounds in a month. Which helped her normalize her HbA1C. This was not changing anything else just not drinking soft drinks. Alcohol adds more calories than foods that accept fats. Minimize alcohol intake. Since alcohol does not add nutrients just empty calories,” Huffman said.