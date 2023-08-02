Countries
Close
Subaru donations to Sentara RMH provide ‘warmth and comfort’ for cancer patients
Local

Subaru donations to Sentara RMH provide ‘warmth and comfort’ for cancer patients

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© spotmatikphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Comfort is key for patients at Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center.

Patients receive cancer radiation treatments typically for 15 minutes, and chemotherapy sessions take from one hour to several hours.

Thanks to a donation by Bob Wade Subaru, patients at the center will find more comfort.

The Subaru dealership in Harrisonburg presented RMH with 17 boxes full of blankets, pillows and children’s coloring supplies. A check for $16,145 was also donated. The donation is part of the partnership between the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and the Subaru Loves to Care initiative.

“Why would we not help out?” Kevin Knott, Bob Wade Subaru sales manager, said. “It’s something we want to do to give back to the community and make sure that any patient that comes in is as comfortable as they can be while they get their treatments.”

The check was presented through Subaru’s “Share the Love” event.

“The support from the Subaru Share the Love Event greatly improves the way our talented medical staff at Sentara RMH cares for patients and their safety,” Benjamin Craig, RMH Foundation director of annual giving, said. “These donations will continue to help save the lives of patients in our community and we are deeply grateful for the partnership with Bob Wade Subaru.”

According to Knott, the donations are “a small token of appreciation for what the community does for us. To give back is always something we want to do at Bob Wade Subaru.”

“This is very important to our patients,” Anita Smootz, Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center radiation oncology manager, said. “It shows the patients the community support given to them as they are going through a difficult time. It means a lot to them to know that somebody cares.”

Smootz said that patients “are very thankful to receive them.”

Subaru of America has partnered with LLS through the Loves To Care program for eight years, and by the end of 2023 retailers across the country will have supported nearly 300,000 cancer patients through this initiative.

“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is so grateful for the generosity from the team at Bob Wade Subaru,” Khiem Tran, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, campaign development manager, said. “Their donation of blankets, care kits and messages of hope to cancer patients in the Greater Harrisonburg area provides warmth and comfort through physical and emotional support.”

