Home Stuart Hall resumes dance program as collaboration with Silver Line Theatre Exchange
Arts & Media, Local

Stuart Hall resumes dance program as collaboration with Silver Line Theatre Exchange

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Stuart Hall School is returning to footloose and fancy free with the re-launch of a dance program this month.

Students will be offered an academic course starting in January and a co-curricular option to participate in Fundamentals of Dance, where they will learn introductory and intermediate jazz and ballet techniques.

The course is a collaboration with local conservatory Silver Line Theatre Exchange, which also gives students access to theatrical opportunities with Staunton’s professional theater conservatory.

“Expanding our partnership with Silver Line Theatre Exchange to bring dance back to Stuart Hall is a great example of what we mean when we say, ‘Staunton Is Our Campus,’” Stuart Hall Head of School Jason Coady said. “There are so many outstanding organizations and resources in Staunton. Partnerships like this strengthen both organizations, enhance our students’ experience, and reinforce the value and impact of a Stuart Hall education.”

Course instructor Cory Douylliez-Willis has 15 years of experience teaching dance to children, youth and adults, including as an adjunct professor at Piedmont College in Georgia.

Stuart Hall’s co-curricular dance offering is one of several programs available to students in grades 8 to 12. Students participate in co-curriculars at least twice a week and are connected with many creative and collaborative pursuits. Co-curriculars are essential to Stuart Hall’s mission to prepare students for lives of curiosity, creativity and contribution.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

