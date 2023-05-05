Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstrawberries ripe for picking across state
Culture

Strawberries ‘ripe for picking’ across state

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handful of strawberries
(© DiedovStock – stock.adobe.com)

May officially ushers in strawberry season, but thanks to an early start, Virginia farmers predict the picking window may last a little longer this year. Above-average temperatures this winter led to early blooming strawberries, and many farms opened weeks ahead of schedule.

Vaughan Farm’s Produce in Virginia Beach opened for its earliest U-pick season yet on March 26 after strawberry plants began flowering in February.

“We had to make a decision whether to let Mother Nature take them with a frost or try to save them,” said Robert Vaughan, the farm’s owner and a Virginia Beach Farm Bureau member.

After covering his strawberries from frost for about 12 days in March, Vaughan salvaged all the flowers and kicked off the season with an abundance of ripe, ready-to-pick strawberries.

Strawberries grown on Holly Fork Farm in New Kent County typically are ripe for picking April 30, but they were ready a week early this year, said owner Stephanie Ripchick, who also is a Virginia Beach Farm Bureau member.

Fortunately, she said, her farm’s early blooming strawberries haven’t suffered from a frost event since row covers have been removed for the season.

“We gamble every day, hoping we don’t have any more frost at the farm,” Ripchick added, as frosts in Virginia can occur as late as May.

While strawberries are usually difficult to pick this early in the season, Ripchick’s U-pick visitors can fill a gallon in just 10 to 15 minutes with Chandler strawberries. They are a mid-season variety favored by many Virginia growers, according to the most recent Virginia Cooperative Extension survey of strawberry practices in the commonwealth.

“We still have a lot on the vine ready to ripen and grow,” Ripchick said. “That’s one reason we like Chandlers; they’re not all ready at once.”

Vaughan’s farm also grows Chandlers, along with Ruby Junes and Sweet Charlies.

Both farms previously have had ripe strawberries through mid-June and are hopeful cooler weather will mean another prolonged season.

“But who knows? We could get super hot in the next two weeks,” Ripchick said. “It’s so hard to know, and strawberries are very weather-driven.”

To find fresh strawberries near you, visit vdacs.virginia.gov/vagrown.

Related story

Innovations bring seasonal favorites like strawberries to market early

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
4 UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying
5 Richmond reaches deal to build new stadium: What’s in store for baseball in the capital city?

Latest News

reece beekman
Sports

UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying

Chris Graham
plant a tree
Culture

‘Throwing Shade VA’ program offers discounts to Virginians on native trees and shrubs

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry is partnering with three Virginia nurseries to launch a new pilot program featuring discounts on native trees and shrubs.

farmers market
Local

More older adults eligible for coupons to farmers markets with expansion of program

Rebecca Barnabi

A new two-year expansion plan makes it possible for more older adults with limited income to be eligible to receive $50 in coupons to purchase fresh food at local farmers markets.

battle of the bands dental clinic
Culture

Battle of the Bands ready to rock out at Basic City Brewery Saturday

Crystal Graham
child vaccine
Local

Central Shenandoah Health District urges parents not to wait for back-to-school immunizations

Crystal Graham
traveler suitcase
Culture

Surge in international travel causes ‘unprecedented’ delay in passport processing

Crystal Graham
Kurt Luther
U.S./World

Jan. 6 insurrection: The evolution from wanted posters to effective crowdsourcing

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy