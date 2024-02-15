Staunton man to face abduction, rape, strangulation charges of former girlfriend

A Staunton man is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail facing charges of charges for abduction, rape and strangulation.

Richard Stafford, 26, will face charges related to a mid-January confrontation where he allegedly assaulted a female victim, raped her and kept her from leaving her residence.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The victim had been involved in a relationship with Stafford but had separated before the incident.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s office began its investigation on Feb. 3.