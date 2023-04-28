Staunton leaders direct city to find alternative to Hardy Lot for new court site

A unanimous Staunton City Council has directed city staff to find an alternative site to the Hardy Lot for the location of the Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

A press release from Staunton city government on Friday notes that the city will continue to receive proposals for the design of a courthouse facility on the Hardy Lot.

The reason: the city is under a current court order that required a court facility location be named, and that location, presently identified in the court order, is the Hardy Lot.

Assuming that an alternative site is identified and agreed upon by the city and the Commonwealth, a new Request for Proposals will be issued for design of a new site, and a new court order will be submitted.

