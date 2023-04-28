Countries
Local

Staunton leaders direct city to find alternative to Hardy Lot for new court site

Chris Graham
A unanimous Staunton City Council has directed city staff to find an alternative site to the Hardy Lot for the location of the Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

A press release from Staunton city government on Friday notes that the city will continue to receive proposals for the design of a courthouse facility on the Hardy Lot.

The reason: the city is under a current court order that required a court facility location be named, and that location, presently identified in the court order, is the Hardy Lot.

Assuming that an alternative site is identified and agreed upon by the city and the Commonwealth, a new Request for Proposals will be issued for design of a new site, and a new court order will be submitted.

Visit www.staunton.va.us/courthouse to see the most up to date information on the Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

