Staunton City Council set for candidate interviews: 20 applicants for open Council seat

Twenty Staunton citizens applied to fill the vacancy on Staunton City Council resulting from the resignation of former Mayor Andrea Oakes.

City Council will vote next month to name an interim replacement who will serve until a special election in November that will determine who will fill out the final year of Oakes’ four-year term.

City Council decided at its meeting on Thursday that it will choose five candidates through a ranking system, or grading rubric, based on each individual’s application.

Each candidate will be provided a 20-minute interview with City Council on Feb. 2.

The public is invited to attend the special City Council Meeting scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers at City Hall.

There will be a public comment period following the interviews where attendees will each be provided up to two minutes to offer their input about the City Council vacancy.

The candidates