Staunton awarded more than $7K of Phase 41 funding for emergency food, shelter programs

Federal funding in the amount of $7,407 has been awarded to Staunton under the Phase 41 Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro (UWSAW) received notification of the award, which will supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

The National Board, chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, made the selection. The board consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A Local Board made up of civic leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and LRO (local recipient organizations) will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive the funds and any additional funds made available under the current phase of the program.

The United Way SAW encourages local organizations that serve residents in Staunton in the areas of emergency food and shelter to apply for funds. Organizations interested in applying should email Kristi Williams at [email protected] to receive the application. The deadline for applications is Sunday, April 28, 2024 by 5 p.m.

Eligibility to receive a grant from the National Board means that local agencies must meet certain criteria: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Valley Mission, Salvation Army, Sin Barreras, Verona Food Pantry and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank have previously received the funding.

Additional information may be available by contacting Kristi Williams, President and CEO of United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro at 540-885-1229 and by email at [email protected].