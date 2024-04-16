Countries
Home State park to host 3K walk event for dog owners, furry companions
Arts & Media, Virginia

State park to host 3K walk event for dog owners, furry companions

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Submitted/Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation

A Virginia State Park is giving dog owners a chance to compete with their four-legged companions in a fun 3K walk on April 27.

Dog and Jog is an annual event at Westmoreland State Park in Montross with competitive and non-competitive elements that allow you and your dog to win prizes while enjoying a fun walk around the park.   Activities run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“During this event, we will have a non-competitive 3K race for you and your dog,” said Alyssa Menard, Westmoreland assistant park manager. “Where competition does come into play will be our unique categories such as craziest tail wagger or most enthusiastic where your furry friend can earn a scarf or bandana that can be shown off to all the other cool dogs in town.”

No pre-registration is required, but to be involved you will need to show proof of immunizations the day of the event.

Staff from the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter will be at the event to discuss animal adoptions as well as accept donations for the shelter.

“We like providing an atmosphere at the park where guests can bring their dogs for a nice walk as well as giving back to the community,” said Menard. “Seeing all the smiles, wagging tails and variety of dogs is the part I like best about this event. It’s never a bad day when you get to pet a dog.”

Westmoreland State Park is located on the Potomac River’s Northern Neck.

For more information about the state park, visit its webpage.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

