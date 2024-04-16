State park to host 3K walk event for dog owners, furry companions

A Virginia State Park is giving dog owners a chance to compete with their four-legged companions in a fun 3K walk on April 27.

Dog and Jog is an annual event at Westmoreland State Park in Montross with competitive and non-competitive elements that allow you and your dog to win prizes while enjoying a fun walk around the park. Activities run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“During this event, we will have a non-competitive 3K race for you and your dog,” said Alyssa Menard, Westmoreland assistant park manager. “Where competition does come into play will be our unique categories such as craziest tail wagger or most enthusiastic where your furry friend can earn a scarf or bandana that can be shown off to all the other cool dogs in town.”

No pre-registration is required, but to be involved you will need to show proof of immunizations the day of the event.

Staff from the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter will be at the event to discuss animal adoptions as well as accept donations for the shelter.

“We like providing an atmosphere at the park where guests can bring their dogs for a nice walk as well as giving back to the community,” said Menard. “Seeing all the smiles, wagging tails and variety of dogs is the part I like best about this event. It’s never a bad day when you get to pet a dog.”

Westmoreland State Park is located on the Potomac River’s Northern Neck.

For more information about the state park, visit its webpage.