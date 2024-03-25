Sorry, Agatha: ShenanArts pokes fun at novelist’s mysteries in ‘Something’s Afoot’

The first two weekends in April will bring an entertaining musical to the ShenanArts’ stage that pokes fun at Agatha Christie mysteries and musical styles of the English music hall of the 1930s.

Ten people are stranded in an isolated English country house during a raging thunderstorm. One by one, they are picked off by cleverly fiendish devices.

As the bodies pile up in the library, the survivors frantically race to uncover the identity and motivation of the cunning culprit.

A live band will include piano, bass, drums, trombone and guitar on musical numbers such as “Suspicious,” “Ginger Mustache” and “New Day.”

Directed by Shenandoah Cabaret’s Jeremy Douylliez-Willis and produced by Diana Black, “Something’s Afoot” will be presented at 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton from April 5 to 7 and April 12 to 14, 2024.

Tickets are $19 per adult, $12 per child and high school student and $17 per senior. Tickets are available online.