Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sorry, Agatha: ShenanArts pokes fun at novelist’s mysteries in ‘Something’s Afoot’
Arts & Media, Local

Sorry, Agatha: ShenanArts pokes fun at novelist’s mysteries in ‘Something’s Afoot’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

The first two weekends in April will bring an entertaining musical to the ShenanArts’ stage that pokes fun at Agatha Christie mysteries and musical styles of the English music hall of the 1930s.

Ten people are stranded in an isolated English country house during a raging thunderstorm. One by one, they are picked off by cleverly fiendish devices.

As the bodies pile up in the library, the survivors frantically race to uncover the identity and motivation of the cunning culprit.

A live band will include piano, bass, drums, trombone and guitar on musical numbers such as “Suspicious,” “Ginger Mustache” and “New Day.”

Directed by Shenandoah Cabaret’s Jeremy Douylliez-Willis and produced by Diana Black, “Something’s Afoot” will be presented at 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton from April 5 to 7 and April 12 to 14, 2024.

Tickets are $19 per adult, $12 per child and high school student and $17 per senior. Tickets are available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
2 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
3 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend
4 Augusta County man charged with child abuse; 2-month-old infant injured
5 Mark Warner: Ukraine-Russia politics, TikTok ownership, all linked to 2024 election

Latest News

virginia tech kenny brooks
Sports

Virginia Tech bows out earlier than expected: ‘It wasn’t supposed to end like this’

Chris Graham
old tire recycling
Local

Augusta County sets dates for free Spring Clean-Up event

Crystal Graham

Augusta County residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of large waste items for free as part of the annual Spring Clean-Up event April 20-27.

free range chickens in open meadow
Economy, Virginia

Census shows Augusta, Rockingham among top agricultural counties in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Farmers in Augusta and Rockingham counties earned more than $1.6 billion from the sale of agricultural products in 2022.

nascar
Sports

Podcast: William Byron wins the first NASCAR Cup Series road race of 2024

Rod Mullins
mark warner
Politics, US & World

Mark Warner: Ukraine-Russia politics, TikTok ownership, all linked to 2024 election

Chris Graham
crime scene tape
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: North Delphine Avenue reduced to one lane through December

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status