SNL, LYAO stand-up comics to perform at Jefferson Theater, The Southern

If you love stand-up comedy, you’ll want to grab tickets to one or more of four upcoming shows in Charlottesville at The Jefferson Theater and The Southern.

Tuesday, July 25

Rory Scovel can currently be seen starring as Danny in Apple TV+’s hour-long series Physical, as well as in Paramount Picture’s Babylon. Prior to that, he starred in I Feel Pretty opposite Amy Schumer and can be seen in New Line’s feature The House, ABC’s Modern Family, and NBC’s Superstore, as well as in his Comedy Central series Robbie, which he also created.

His hour stand-up special Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time is currently streaming on Netflix.

Thursday, July 27

Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, DC. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories about his life ranging from his family to fatherhood, the military and marriage, coupled with quick-witted crowd interactions, the show can go anywhere at any time. Chris’s style keeps audiences engaged and on their toes.

He has shared the stage and opened for some of the best working comedians in the country, comics such as Roy Wood Jr, Mark Normand, Neal Brennan, Hannibal Buress, Colin Quinn, Bruce Bruce and others. He also hosts a growing weekly podcast Negro Please Radio which is available on all streaming platforms.

Friday, August 11

LYAO Stand Up Comedy presents Winston Hodges with Amber Hendrix, John Rademacher and Yusuf Goal. The show is for ages 16 and up. This is a general admission seated show with standing room for late arrivals.

Winston Hodges is from Farmville in rural Virginia. He has spent his time working comedy clubs with his southern charm and edgy wit. His first time performing he won the competition at the Richmond Funny Bone’s Clash of Comics, and he has never looked back. You can hear him discussing growing up in a Christian home and working with children who have special needs all while providing a fun and energetic take on all the things we want to say but never do! Come see him and let him keep you laughing and warm your heart.

Wednesday, September 6

Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson with Andrew Dismukes will perform at The Southern.

James Austin Johnson is a comedian originally from Nashville and a featured player on Saturday Night Live. His spot-on impression of Trump paired with his improvisational ramblings about Weird Al, Julia Louis Dreyfus and Scooby Doo have garnered more than 5 million views. As an actor, James’ TV/Film credits include Future Man, Baskets, Robbie, Better Call Saul, The Last Tycoon And The Coen Brothers’ Feature Hail, Caesar!. As a stand up, James has performed on the Vice series Flophouse, as well as Riot LA and Just For Laughs as a New Face.

Andrew Dismukes is an American comedian, actor, and writer. He is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, for which he has been a writer since 2017 and a featured player since its 46th season.

Dismukes began performing stand-up in 2013, while a freshman in college, and was active in the Austin comedy scene. He was the runner-up “Funniest Person in Austin” in 2016, a contest run by the Cap City Comedy Club.

Following his graduation in 2017, he performed as part of the New Faces showcase at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and was subsequently offered an audition for Saturday Night Live. Dismukes was offered a writers position and officially joined the writing staff at the beginning of season 43. As part of the writing staff, he received an Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2018 and 2019.