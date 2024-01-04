Sentara RMH Medical Center showcases nursing excellence with third Magnet Designation

Sentara RMH Medical Center has again achieved Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

This is the third time Sentara has received the prestigious recognition, underscoring the staff’s commitment to providing exceptional nursing care and maintaining the highest standards of excellence.

According to the ANCC, less than 10 percent of the 6,300 hospitals nationwide achieve Magnet status, which serves numerous benefits for both hospital staff and patients. The Magnet Recognition Program, administered by ANCC, serves as a hallmark of excellence in nursing practice. For hospital staff, Magnet designation signifies a commitment to professional development.

Magnet hospitals are renowned for cultivating a culture of continuous learning, providing access to educational opportunities, mentorship programs, and resources to enhance the skills and knowledge of their nursing staff. The positive work culture and focus on professional growth make Magnet hospitals attractive to experienced nursing professionals, aiding in talent retention and recruitment.

“I am so proud of our nursing staff and leaders for this incredible accomplishment,” Gina Yost, Sentara RMH Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer, said. “It is a wonderful validation of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and community.”

The Magnet Recognition Program® is a rigorous and thorough evaluation that measures the strength and quality of nursing practice within a healthcare organization. The program evaluates various aspects, including nursing leadership, professional development, collaborative interdisciplinary care and patient outcomes. Earning Magnet status reflects an organization’s dedication to providing the highest quality of care to its patients.

“This Magnet redesignation validates the culture of excellence our team lives each and every day,” Jill Delawder, Sentara RMH Magnet Program Director, said.

With approximately 700 nurses and an additional 200 nursing care support staff, Sentara RMH has demonstrated a commitment to creating a work environment that fosters professional growth, collaboration and a culture of excellence. The accomplishment speaks to the collective effort of the entire nursing team and their dedication to delivering outstanding patient care.

“Receiving Magnet designation for the third time is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the exceptional care provided by our nursing team,” Sentara RMH Medical Center President Doug Moyer said. “We are incredibly proud of our nurses for their commitment to excellence, innovation, and, most importantly, the well-being of our patients.”