Rockingham County: Work set to begin on Linville Creek bridge replacement project

Motorists in the Town of Broadway will experience delays beginning this week as crews initiate work on a project to replace the Linville Creek bridge.

According to VDOT, the existing Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side of the structure.

A new bridge will be built in the same location but will be about seven feet wider and have a six-foot sidewalk.

VDOT awarded a $4,902,370 construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville in June.

The project has a contract completion date of April 26, 2024.

Beginning on Thursday, the work-zone speed limit on Lee Street will be reduced to 25 miles an hour to protect work crews and motorists between Holly Hill Street and Main Street.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lee Street traffic is scheduled to begin using a temporary bridge over Linville Creek. This will allow contractors to demolish the old bridge and construct a permanent replacement.

The temporary crossing is expected to serve traffic through November 2023. During this phase of the project, there will be no dedicated right-turn lane from eastbound Lee Street onto Main Street.

A single lane will serve motorists going straight and turning right at this intersection.

Motorists are expected to begin using the new permanent bridge in November 2023, and should expect minor traffic restrictions through spring 2024 during final phases of the project.

During all stages of construction, motorists should be alert to avoid blocking access to cross streets and adjacent businesses.

Pedestrians are prohibited from entering the work zone. There is no pedestrian access on the current Linville Creek bridge, and there will be no pedestrian accommodations on the temporary bridge.

VDOT will share traffic and construction updates at bit.ly/Rt259BroadwayBridge.

All work is weather permitting.