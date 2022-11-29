Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news rockingham county work set to begin on linville creek bridge replacement project
Local/Virginia

Rockingham County: Work set to begin on Linville Creek bridge replacement project

Chris Graham
Published:
road construction
(© Condor 36 – stock.adobe.com)

Motorists in the Town of Broadway will experience delays beginning this week as crews initiate work on a project to replace the Linville Creek bridge.

According to VDOT, the existing Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side of the structure.

A new bridge will be built in the same location but will be about seven feet wider and have a six-foot sidewalk.

VDOT awarded a $4,902,370 construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville in June.

The project has a contract completion date of April 26, 2024.

Beginning on Thursday, the work-zone speed limit on Lee Street will be reduced to 25 miles an hour to protect work crews and motorists between Holly Hill Street and Main Street.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lee Street traffic is scheduled to begin using a temporary bridge over Linville Creek. This will allow contractors to demolish the old bridge and construct a permanent replacement.

The temporary crossing is expected to serve traffic through November 2023. During this phase of the project, there will be no dedicated right-turn lane from eastbound Lee Street onto Main Street.

A single lane will serve motorists going straight and turning right at this intersection.

Motorists are expected to begin using the new permanent bridge in November 2023, and should expect minor traffic restrictions through spring 2024 during final phases of the project.

During all stages of construction, motorists should be alert to avoid blocking access to cross streets and adjacent businesses.

Pedestrians are prohibited from entering the work zone. There is no pedestrian access on the current Linville Creek bridge, and there will be no pedestrian accommodations on the temporary bridge.

VDOT will share traffic and construction updates at bit.ly/Rt259BroadwayBridge.

All work is weather permitting.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road closed

Culpeper County: Section of Route 229 to close this week for milling, paving work
Chris Graham
police emergency fire

Rockingham County: Motorcyclist dead in head-on crash with Chevy Tahoe
Chris Graham

A Broadway man died at the scene after failing to maneuver a curve on his Harley-Davidson and striking an oncoming vehicle.

Connecticut Sports Betting Sites - 2022 World Cup

Preview: US Men’s National Team faces Iran today in do-or-die World Cup match
Contributors

The United States men’s national team’s World Cup hopes are on the line when it faces Iran on Tuesday at 2 p.m. You can watch the game live on Fox.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers blow early lead, then rally to defeat Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football
Scott Ratcliffe
Donald McEachin

Congressman Donald McEachin passes after long battle with colorectal cancer
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech bludgeons Minnesota, 67-57, to open final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Roger Gonzalez
virginia department of conservation and recreation

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to offer training for dam owners
News Contributors