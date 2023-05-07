Countries
newsrichmond wins sunday series finale with altoona 4 2 to earn split
Sports

Richmond wins Sunday series finale with Altoona, 4-2, to earn split

Chris Graham
Published date:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsCarter Aldrete picked up three hits, including a homer, and drove in a pair as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Altoona Curve, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (16-10) split this week’s six-game series with Altoona (13-12), holding their 2.5-game lead in the Southwest Division standings.

Aldrete led off the bottom of the second with a solo homer, his third of the season, against Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas to give the Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a 1-0 lead.

Altoona tied the game with an RBI single by Drew Maggi in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Aldrete moved the Flying Squirrels back ahead, 2-1, with an RBI double. Later in the inning, Carter Williams hit into a double play, scoring Aldrete for a 3-1 lead.

Luis Matos hit a solo homer in the seventh, his second of the season, to push the lead to 4-1.

Richmond starter Carson Seymour tied a season high with four innings pitched, allowing one run on four hits. Matt Frisbee worked two scoreless relief innings. Juan Sanchez threw two scoreless innings and Randy Rodriguez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Aldrete finished the game 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday in Erie. Lefty Nick Zwack (0-0, 4.41 ERA) will be on the mound for Richmond, opposed by Erie right-hander Keider Montero (0-0, 8.31 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game set against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from May 16-21. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

