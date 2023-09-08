Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond: Second company faces charges related to illegal towing, sales
Police, Virginia

Richmond: Second company faces charges related to illegal towing, sales

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tow truck recovery
(© kasarp – stock.adobe.com)

A second company and its owner now faces charges in Richmond due to illegal towing and sale of vehicles without the owner’s consent.

A search warrant was served this week at On Demand Towing located in the 5300 block of Old Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

During the execution of the warrant, agents from DMV’s law enforcement division arrested On Demand Towing Operator, Andre Rapheal Crawley, 45, of Chesterfield.

Crawley is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering, two counts of falsifying public record, two counts of perjury in DMV matters, one count of falsifying an application for certificate of title and one count of misdemeanor fraudulent conversion.

Crawley is accused of forging the name of the owner of a vehicle on a title and another document when he sold the vehicle. The forgery was discovered when the person who bought the vehicle took the title to DMV and found out the vehicle had been reported stolen. The theft of the vehicle is being investigated.

The search warrant was served by detectives with the Richmond Police Department with assistance from Virginia State Police and investigators with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

This is the second towing company to face charges in the Richmond area. Last month, No Limit Towing and Recovery was also searched and the business owner was charged in the investigation. Business owner Sherral Crawley has been accused of stealing 16 vehicles in Virginia, according to court records.

At the news conference following that warrant at No Limit Towing last month, RPD asked the public to come forward with information regarding allegations of illegal practices by towing and recovery operations. Tips led to the search warrant and charges for On Demand Towing this week.

“We appreciate our partner agencies assisting us in this complex investigation,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, “just as we appreciate the public coming forward with information. With months of research, interviews, and meticulous follow-up by our detectives, these collaborative efforts bring results.”

If anyone believes they have been a victim of vehicle theft or fraud by a towing and recovery operator, call Richmond Police Detective Sergeant Castrinos at (804) 646-1144 or email [email protected].

Towing fees in Richmond

Towing fees legal in the city of Richmond when towed from private property without the owner’s consent:

  • Initial fees should not exceed $135 for weekdays and non-holidays during the day (8 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
  • Initial fees should not exceed $160 for weekends and holidays, or during evening hours (7 p.m. – 8 a.m.)
  • Fees for storage should not exceed $45 per day
  • A $50 fee can be charged after a vehicle has been stored for more than 72 hours
  • Drop fees should not exceed $40
  • An after-hours release fee of $35 for retrieval of a vehicle during evening hours (7 p.m. – 8 a.m.)
  • No other fees to include: credit card charge fees, fuel fees, mileage fees or equipment fees are permitted.

Towing fees in Virginia

Towing fees pursuant to Virginia code § 46.2-1233:

  • No hookup and initial towing fees of any passenger car shall exceed $150.
  • An additional fee of $30 may be charged during nights or weekends.
  • Localities can set and enforce initial towing fees at a lower price, should they wish.

Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges

Richmond Police seek No Limit Towing owner for 16 felony indictments of vehicle theft

Richmond Police alert public to ongoing towing fraud investigation

While serving the country, military members had cars towed, illegally auctioned

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’
2 Three odd things that have my attention from Tuesday’s FOIA hearing
3 Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents
4 See the good: Laying out what UVA needs to do to beat JMU on Saturday
5 ‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Latest News

internet search bar Google
Politics, Virginia

Virginia awarded more than $16M in federal funds to deploy broadband

Rebecca Barnabi
1 15 41
Sports

Podcast: UVA, JMU set to face off on Saturday in emotional Week 2 battle

Jerry Ratcliffe

UVA Football will be playing in Scott Stadium for the first time since the tragic Nov. 13 murders of football student-athletes Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

shower water
Environment, Local

Drought warning: Staunton asks residents to reduce water usage

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a drought warning advisory for the Shenandoah Drought Evaluation Region last week.

LIFEworks
Economy, Local

Waynesboro: River City Bread Basket aims to help people on the ‘fringe’

Crystal Graham
court law
Police, Sports

Special grand jury issues 13 new indictments against Jones in UVA football player murders

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Local, Police

Virginia woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in death at UVA parking garage

Chris Graham
Schools, U.S.

Ukraine architects, educators begin process to rebuild schools

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy