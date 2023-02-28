Countries
news richmond police alert public to ongoing towing fraud investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police alert public to ongoing towing fraud investigation

Chris Graham
Published:
towing company
(© bluraz – stock.adobe.com)

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are conducting a wide-ranging investigation into reports of possible fraud by a towing company that could have resulted in unauthorized towing and/or the overcharging of fees.

Following reports of a tow company towing vehicles from unauthorized areas and reports of the company overcharging individuals, Third Precinct detectives have been investigating the business for the past three months. Detectives have not yet released the name of the company due to the ongoing investigation, but efforts have been made and will continue to be made to contact possible victims of the fraud by mail.

Following a warrant that was served for the company and business records, detectives have identified the names and addresses of potential victims. These individuals have been sent a letter alerting them to the possible fraud and providing instructions for contacting RPD.

Detectives do not have complete information on all the possible victims. Anyone in the Richmond region who believes they may have been the victim of illegal practices by a towing company based in Richmond is asked to email [email protected] with any details that can be provided.

Illegal practices can be:

  • Towing from unauthorized areas
  • Having been charged in excess of the maximum $135 for the initial tow
  • Having been charged in excess of the drop fee of $40 when the vehicle has been hooked but not yet towed away
  • Storage fees that accrued due to an illegal tow.

“This has been a challenging investigation,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “This case could involve hundreds of victims. I credit the steadfast and focused work by Third Precinct detectives in advancing this case in an effort to protect the public.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

