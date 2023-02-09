Countries
news richmond police identify victims in jan 27 shootout that claimed two lives
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victims in Jan. 27 shootout that claimed two lives

Chris Graham
Published:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the two males who died in a shootout on St. Paul Street on Jan. 27.

The victims were identified as Tyreese Robinson, 30, of Richmond, and Terry Brown Jr., 25, of Richmond.

Police detectives determined Brown shot Robinson, making Robinson the third homicide victim in Richmond in 2023. Immediately after Robinson was shot, Brown was shot, and individuals who were present fled the area.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

