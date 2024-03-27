Countries
Home Richmond man sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handcuffs police arrest
(© zef art – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Sept. 3, 2022, Richmond police officers stopped a car for speeding and running a stop sign. An officer observed an open liquor bottle in the backseat and asked the driver to step out of the car.

As the driver got out of the car, she told the officer she was sitting on a firearm.

The officers asked John Edward Mason III, 36, who was in the passenger seat, to get out of the car. During a protective sweep of the car, the officers found a loaded 9mm handgun under Mason’s seat.

In 2009, Mason was convicted of hit and run resulting in personal injury after driving into a man with his car.

In 2011, Mason was convicted of malicious wounding after hitting a man in the face with a brick.

As a previously convicted felon, Mason cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Mason’s release from supervised probation was less than six months from the date officers found him in possession of a firearm.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

