Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond man pleads guilty after police find machine gun in his possession
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man pleads guilty after police find machine gun in his possession

Crystal Graham
Published date:
judge banging gavel in courtroom
(© francescosgura – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally possessing a machine gun after police found him with a conversion device for a Glock 45 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.

Sterling Alexander Davis, 21, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, on March 25, 2023, Davis failed to stop at the intersection of Orcutt Lane and Kimrod Road, and Richmond police performed a traffic stop.

Davis told officers there were no firearms in the vehicle, but officers recognized the two passengers in the back seat and knew that they had possessed firearms in previous encounters.

The officers checked both backseat passengers and found firearms in their pants.

The officers then performed a sweep of the vehicle for additional weapons and located a Glock 45 9mm handgun under the driver seat. The handgun was equipped with a laser guide and an extended magazine. The Glock also had a machinegun conversion device which rendered it capable of fully automatic fire meeting the legal definition of a machine gun.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg Police make arrest in March 31 shooting: Suspect faces three felony charges
2 WARM cold weather shelter sees 33 percent increase, likely fueled by housing crisis
3 One Pill Can Kill: Mother shares ‘Wyatt’s Story’ with Staunton High students
4 Bronny James thinks he’s NBA-ready: He’s more Andrew Rohde than NBA-ready
5 Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?

Latest News

uva baseball unc
Sports

#11 Virginia, with more pitching woes, drops series finale to #7 North Carolina, 12-7

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Molly, fentanyl, cocaine off the streets after Fredericksburg drug ring is dismantled

Crystal Graham

A large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in and around Fredericksburg has been dismantled after those involved pleaded guilty.

Thomas Jefferson UVA
Local, Politics

UVA in the crosshairs over student vote on Israel, antisemitism against Jewish students 

Chris Graham

A lot of things about the holy hell that Israel is raining down on the people of Gaza can be true at the same time, as the ongoing controversy over Israel and Gaza at my alma mater, the University of Virginia, demonstrates.

leon bond
Sports

Leon Bond is first Virginia player to enter the transfer portal: Good move for Bond, program

Chris Graham
Andrew W Kahrl UVA professor
Arts & Media, Local, Politics

Book talk with Andrew W. Kahrl to focus on discrimination and property taxes

Crystal Graham
baseball
Sports

Down on the Farm: UVA alum Zach Messinger gets start against Richmond in opener

Chris Graham
shipping
Economy, US & World

Port of Virginia, Hampton Roads taking on increased shipping traffic

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status