Richmond man dead in two-vehicle collision on Lee Bridge on Tuesday

Richmond Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday on the Lee Bridge.

Tuesday at approximately 2:55 p.m., officers were called to the Lee Bridge for the report of two vehicles colliding in the northbound lanes of the bridge. An SUV collided into the rear of a disabled SUV on the bridge.

Individuals from both vehicles, four adults and a child, were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. An adult male from the vehicle that was struck, Ellis Green Jr., 61, of Richmond, succumbed to his injury at the hospital later that day.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.